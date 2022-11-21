Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WISH-TV
The Zone Banner 2022 arrives at Franklin High School
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Monday was a special day at Franklin High School as students were recognized for having the best student section in Indiana this football season. The Grizzly Cubs received the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner!
WISH-TV
The value of college: 21st Century Scholars speak to Brownsburg high schoolers
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg High School hosted a 21st Century Scholars alumni event Tuesday. Indiana’s 21st Century Scholarship pays up to 100% of tuition at public colleges in Indiana, and part of the tuition at private or independent colleges for eligible students who meet requirements. Five Brownsburg...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School Chinese teacher wins People’s Choice Award
Carmel High School Tungfen Lee received the People’s Choice Award and a $1,000 prize at a Nov. 19 ceremony for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award. Lee was one of five finalists for the Heartland Chinese Teacher Award, which is designed to show appreciation for those teaching Chinese in the Heartland region. She was not among the three teachers to win the top award and a $5,000 cash grant.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School senior gets dream role
This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
WANE-TV
Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
Mt. Vernon Band of Marauders to march in Thanksgiving Day Parade
This Thanksgiving Hancock County will be represented in ABC’s Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville
McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville woman was found dead after a fire hit her home Wednesday night, the McCordsville police said Thursday night. McCordsville Police Department officers were sent about 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist Vernon Township Fire Department at the house in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Court. That’s in the Bay Creek subdivision, which is northeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 600 West and 900 North.
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
Current Publishing
Just Tacos Time now open on Range Line Rd. in Carmel
Just Tacos Time celebrated a grand opening Nov. 15 to introduce the community to the new eatery. The restaurant opened Oct. 19 at 1315 S. Range Line Rd. Owner David Abebe, who also owns a commercial cleaning service, is new to the restaurant business and is involved in its day-to-day operations. He chose the Range Line Road location because of its high-traffic volume and proximity to residential and commercial areas.
Indianapolis church providing hope and resources for refugee families
An Indianapolis northside church is doing what it can to help thousands of African refugees feel welcome in Indiana this Thanksgiving.
WISH-TV
Mass Ave businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a chance to support small businesses in a big way. Small Business Saturday is back downtown on Indy’s Massachusetts Avenue. More than 40 independently owned restaurants, shops, art, theater and more will offer some special deals to help people buy local. All Indiana...
WISH-TV
Humane Society for Hamilton County in crisis to have Black Friday ‘priceless’ adoption special
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, the Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a “priceless” adoption event for Black Friday. According to a news release, the event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday allows adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a new family member.
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
