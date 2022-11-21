ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

New Haven Independent

New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here

Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford police, community to take icy plunge for Bristol

MILFORD — City police won't be left out in the cold when it comes to supporting their fellow officers from Bristol. The department is inviting the community to participate in an event sort of like the 2014 ice bucket challenge - only less comfortable. "We haven't done a fundraiser...
MILFORD, CT
High School Football PRO

Milford, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol Central goes against Bristol Eastern in annual Thanksgiving football game

The National Retail Federation estimates a record-making 166,300,000 million people will start holiday shopping this weekend. There have been nearly 2,000 calls for service as of 7 a.m. this morning. BRIGHT SPOT: Cleveland police officer spreads joy and happiness to everyone he meets. Updated: 7 hours ago. While directing traffic,...
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening.  “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Where to see holiday tree lightings in CT for the 2022 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Towns and cities across the Nutmeg state are gathering their communities to celebrate the holiday season with the traditional lighting of a holiday tree. Some tree lighting celebrations can include free cookies, cocoa and visits from Santa. Here is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Thanksgiving lives at the heart of community

In a post-pandemic world, all blessings are a little bit sweeter than before, and all gatherings where blessings are acknowledged, songs are lifted high and a top-notch meal is shared with others amidst laughter and prayer should be celebrated and savored. This is what happened at Third Congregational Church on...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Donations surge for nonprofit that fallen Bristol officers helped

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A steady stream of donations came into Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol this season. “This year, we’ve been so much more blessed with so many donations,” said Patricia Stebbins, the organization’s executive director. She said the support has been overwhelming since the deaths of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex […]
BRISTOL, CT
valleypressextra.com

Simsbury family honors son’s legacy by working to stop stigma

Connor Johnson was a fighter and battler his entire life. Described by his parents as a sensitive kid in touch with the feelings of others, the family now hopes his story will help others. “For kids like that there are pros and cons because you feel everything more intensely,” said...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets. Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage

I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones

TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
TRUMBULL, CT

