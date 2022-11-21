Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
milfordmirror.com
Milford police, community to take icy plunge for Bristol
MILFORD — City police won't be left out in the cold when it comes to supporting their fellow officers from Bristol. The department is inviting the community to participate in an event sort of like the 2014 ice bucket challenge - only less comfortable. "We haven't done a fundraiser...
Milford, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Foran High School football team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on November 24, 2022, 07:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wiltonbulletin.com
Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
Eyewitness News
Bristol Central goes against Bristol Eastern in annual Thanksgiving football game
The National Retail Federation estimates a record-making 166,300,000 million people will start holiday shopping this weekend. There have been nearly 2,000 calls for service as of 7 a.m. this morning. BRIGHT SPOT: Cleveland police officer spreads joy and happiness to everyone he meets. Updated: 7 hours ago. While directing traffic,...
milfordmirror.com
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening. “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's new Kid Governor wants to help with anxiety and depression
While Gov. Ned Lamont was reelected to lead Connecticut for a second term as governor, a new Kid Governor has been elected for a year-long term. Elected to office this month, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez will serve as the state's 2023 Kid Governor. The fifth grader from Monroe Elementary...
milfordmirror.com
Where to see holiday tree lightings in CT for the 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Towns and cities across the Nutmeg state are gathering their communities to celebrate the holiday season with the traditional lighting of a holiday tree. Some tree lighting celebrations can include free cookies, cocoa and visits from Santa. Here is...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Thanksgiving lives at the heart of community
In a post-pandemic world, all blessings are a little bit sweeter than before, and all gatherings where blessings are acknowledged, songs are lifted high and a top-notch meal is shared with others amidst laughter and prayer should be celebrated and savored. This is what happened at Third Congregational Church on...
Donations surge for nonprofit that fallen Bristol officers helped
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A steady stream of donations came into Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol this season. “This year, we’ve been so much more blessed with so many donations,” said Patricia Stebbins, the organization’s executive director. She said the support has been overwhelming since the deaths of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex […]
valleypressextra.com
Simsbury family honors son’s legacy by working to stop stigma
Connor Johnson was a fighter and battler his entire life. Described by his parents as a sensitive kid in touch with the feelings of others, the family now hopes his story will help others. “For kids like that there are pros and cons because you feel everything more intensely,” said...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets. Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured,...
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
milfordmirror.com
Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
milfordmirror.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage
I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
trumbulltimes.com
After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones
TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Comments / 0