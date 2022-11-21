ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton To Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ On NBC

By Katie Campione
 3 days ago
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is returning to NBC , and this time Miley Cyrus will be joined by country icon Dolly Parton to ring in the holiday.

Parton replaces Pete Davidson , who co-hosted the special last year. The event is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and special guests, which have yet to be announced.

Parton is also Cyrus’ godmother and one of her biggest musical influences. Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” on a number of occasions, and they’ve even performed the song together several times in the past. You can watch a video of the two performing the song below.

Last year’s special in Miami featured artists including Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow and Saweetie. The inaugural show delivered NBC’s best New Year’s Eve viewership in both the 18-49 demographic and the 18-34 demographic since 2014.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

This year, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on NBC from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also stream live on Peacock.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus . Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It’s also produced by Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment, and directed by Joe DeMaio.

