Tim Weah Nets First USMNT Goal vs. Wales (Video)

By Zach Koons
 3 days ago

The score marked the USMNT’s first World Cup goal in eight years.

For the first time in eight years, the United States men’s national team has scored a goal in a World Cup game.

22-year-old winger Tim Weah became the 23rd man in history to score a goal for the U.S. with a crafty finish in the 38th minute of Monday’s group play opener against Wales. After a spectacular run and pass from star forward Christian Pulisic, Weah did the rest, sending the ball off the outside of his right foot and into the back of the net.

The score marked the first goal by the USMNT in a World Cup since Julian Green scored in the round of 16 against Belgium at the 2014 tournament. More importantly, Weah’s finish gave the American side a 1–0 lead.

Weah’s goal marked the first goal conceded by Wales in a World Cup game since 1958, scored by Brazilian legend Pelé.

The U.S. dominated for most of the first half against Wales, holding the ball in the opposing half for much of the first 45 minutes. The Americans maintained possession of the ball for 66% of the first half, compared to the Welsh side’s 34%.

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

