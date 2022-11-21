ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Isaiah Prince to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Melvin Gordon III.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR Jameson Williams to return to practice from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated RB Giovani Bernard to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Tanner Laczynski from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned C Jack Badini to Newfoundland (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed G Brad Stuver to a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Eric Dick to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Cory Burke to a two-year contract.

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL — Fined NJ/NY Gotham FC an undisclosed amount for signing a player prior to the full execution of the player's agreement and for ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Mark Parsons head coach.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Basemore director of athletics.

THE CITADEL — Announced head football coach Brent Thompson's contract will not be renewed.

