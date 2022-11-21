Dear Editor: How dare Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Rochester, and Senate GOP leader Devin LaMahieu say they would welcome more than five minutes with Gov. Tony Evers. Do they not remember the special sessions called by the governor when they gaveled in and out? If their memories are that bad, we will have to remind them every day to have more transparency and let us look at their appointment books to see how often they seek a chat with the governor.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO