Letter | Use surplus for local communities
Dear Editor: How dare Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Rochester, and Senate GOP leader Devin LaMahieu say they would welcome more than five minutes with Gov. Tony Evers. Do they not remember the special sessions called by the governor when they gaveled in and out? If their memories are that bad, we will have to remind them every day to have more transparency and let us look at their appointment books to see how often they seek a chat with the governor.
State Debate: More election views and conservative complaints about Tony Evers in today's spotlight
In his weekly column, Steve Walters takes a look at the Nov. 8th election and points out that while Tony Evers and Josh Kaul won their contests, the Democrats still lost ground. There were a number of bright spots for Republicans, Walters contends, and notes that the April Supreme Court election will be a major test for both parties,.
