San Antonio, TX

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Experiencing Free Fall?

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs are losers of their last five games. So where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are taking a nosedive right to the bottom.

After a 123-92 to the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers at crypto.com arena Sunday night, the team is now on a five-game losing streak, falling to 6-12 on the season.

While the Spurs fall in the standings, they are also taking a hit in this week's NBA power rankings from Sports Illustrated, moving from 21 to 27, a six-spot drop.

"Since getting off to a 5–2 start, the Spurs have gone 1–10, and their lone victory this month came against the Bucks," SI writes . "What a weird season. San Antonio went winless in five tries last week and was on the business end of some rather one-sided outcomes: a 37-point rout at Golden State, an 18-point loss in Sacramento, a 22-point defeat versus the Clippers and a 31-point loss to the Lakers."

The Spurs aren't just losing games, they are getting blown out and there's no signs pointing towards any improvement soon. The team isn't healthy, trotting out their JV squad in hopes that the youth will provide a spark. But nothing has come yet.

The Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday evening and the Lakers for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

