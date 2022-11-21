ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Channels Elton John in Feathered Devil Costume With Flaming Boots at Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
JoJo Siwa paid homage to Elton John himself at the musician’s final North American tour performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium.

On Sunday night, the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant arrived for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. She wore a costume that paid tribute to John’s own: a gold, orange and red sequined Bob Mackie jumpsuit with a flared feathered collar, worn in his 1986 Ice on Fire tour. Her attire included a bright orange zip-up jacket and matching pants, complete with sparkling red flames across its front.

A matching horned headpiece, large red sunglasses and black and red feathered wings finished Siwa’s ensemble with a dramatic twist. The outfit’s feathered accents, as well as its brighter colors and textures, seemingly referenced the reception of John’s 1986 outfit in the 2019 film “Rocketman.” When it came to footwear, Siwa completed her outfit with black lace-up combat boots with rounded toes and thick soles for a grungy edge, printed with ombre red and yellow flames for an added burst of color.

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour completed its final North American stop at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 — the same stadium he historically performed at in 1975. The evening featured John performing numerous hits across his decades-long career — as well as appearances by Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. The occasion was globally live-streamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” and featured numerous star guests in the audience including Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan and Paul McCartney.

