Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani's Jewelry Symbolizes Her Love for Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's love for Blake Shelton has been on full-display, with the two gold necklaces she wore Monday night (Nov. 7) on NBC's The Voice spelling out the celebrity coaches' last names. NBC Insider confirmed the jewelry's not-so-secret message, adding that Stefani rocked the same accessories on the show in...
Miranda Lambert + Willie Nelson Score Multiple 2023 Grammy Award Nominations
As announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Miranda Lambert leads her country music peers with four nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Lambert got her name called for Best Country Solo Performance ("In His Arms"), Best Country Album (Palomino), Best Country Song (Jesse Frasure co-write "If I Was a Cowboy") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Luke Combs duet "Outrunnin' Your Memory").
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Kelly Clarkson Turns Cody Johnson's ''Til You Can't' Into a Twangy Power Ballad
On the Nov. 8 broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show, its host sang fellow Texan Cody Johnson's award-winning, chart-topping heart-song "'Til You Can't." Clarkson's soprano voice turned the throwback country hit into a twanged-up power ballad. It was yet another chance for Clarkson to fly her country fan flag in...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Luke Grimes Praises 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Lainey Wilson: 'She's Going to Be One of the Big Ones'
The hit western series Yellowstone is known for its incredible country music soundtrack. Country artists such as Whiskey Myers, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, The Panhandlers, Colter Wall, Hailey Whitters, Shane Smith & the Saints, Zach Bryan and more have been featured in the series. And, of course, Ryan Bingham (as the stoic ranch hand Walker) frequently serenades the bunkhouse to the delight of everyone except apparently Lloyd, who once smashed Walker's guitar in a fit of rage after getting real tired of those gravel-voiced confessionals.
'Seminole Wind': A Track-By-Track Look at John Anderson's Legacy-Sealing 1992 Album
If anyone in country music could've used a career boost in 1992, it was John Anderson. His star as a traditionalist rose fast in the late '70s and shone even brighter in the early- to mid-'80s, resulting in a run of 17 Top 15 country hits. That all ground to a halt when Anderson's last nine singles of the '80s failed to crack the Top 20 -- dream Waylon Jennings duet "Somewhere Between Ragged and Right" included. Though he still put out quality material and maintained a loyal fanbase, Anderson had seemingly been left behind, with Class of '89 member Garth Brooks and others filling his former spot in the country space.
Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark, and Former Hallmark Star Hilarie Burton Reacts
When actress Candace Cameron Bure announced in April that she was stepping away from the Hallmark Channel to move over to Great American Family, fans were shocked. Since 2008, Bure has essentially been the face of the network, making an abundance of charming, made-for-TV holiday films. She made 30 movies for Hallmark, 18 of which belonged to the Aurora Teagarden franchise. That's nothing to sneeze at. So when she decided to jump ship, that certainly got people talking.
'The Voice': Brayden Lape Takes on Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt' in Top 16 Round
Brayden Lape of Team Blake competed in the Top 16 performances on Monday night's (Nov. 14) live episode of The Voice, and he put on a magnetic performance of Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's CMA Award winning hit, "Buy Dirt." Lape opted to sit with his guitar for the performance,...
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Deliver Haunting 'You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive' at CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton teamed up with a fellow Kentuckian, country legend Patty Loveless to perform a song near and dear to each of them, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Joined by Stapleton's wife, singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, Stapleton and Loveless traded verses on the Darrell Scott-penned song, which captures the pain and sacrifice of Kentucky coal miners.
'God Gave Me You': Behind Blake Shelton's Soaring Love Song
When Blake Shelton released "God Gave Me You" in 2011, he was already riding a career high with four consecutive No. 1 hits, and the release of this bold love song continued to establish him as one of the biggest country stars of the time. And not only was "God Gave Me You" a hit for the superstar, but it has a deep story behind it.
Carly Pearce Honors Her Mee Maw and Loretta Lynn With CMA Awards Performance
Carly Pearce used her CMA awards performance to honor her hero, the late Loretta Lynn. Pearce, who's nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, opened her performance with a heartfelt speech about Lynn's influence and how much the Lynn's music to her grandmother -- another coal miner's daughter. "I'm Carly...
2022 CMA Awards: The Best & Worst Moments
The 56th annual CMA Awards have come and gone and now that the dust has settled and Peyton Manning's punchlines have mostly fallen flat, we're here to reflect on the spectacle that is Country Music's Biggest Night™. We've rounded up our favorite -- and least favorite -- aspects of...
'The Voice': Brayden Lape Puts His Own Spin on Kenny Chesney's 'Come Over'
This week's episode of The Voice saw the Top 13 contestants performing to move forward in the competition on Monday night (Nov. 21). Team Blake Shelton's Brayden Lape took the stage for another solid performance. This week, he opted to sing Kenny Chesney's 2012 song, "Come Over," which was co-written...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Covers Travis Tritt in a Bid for the Top 13
The first live show of The Voice season 22 took place on Monday, Nov. 14 and Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton delivered another performance showing off his country persona and strong voice. This time, Leatherwood opted for a cover of Travis Tritt's "I'm Gonna Be Somebody," and he had the crowd ready to sing along.
2022's Most Festive Christmas Songs by Country Acts
So far this year, notable country acts have interpreted a mix of old favorites and new material, with each recording playing off familiar themes of faith and family. This year's offerings range from Jason Aldean's cover of an all-time country Christmas classic to a Deana Carter and Phil Vassar original that plays out like the storyline of a Hallmark movie.
8 Songs by Current Artists That Praise '90s Country Heroes
Two songs about '90s country's sustained cultural influence have topped the airplay charts in 2022: Kane Brown's "Like I Love Country Music" and Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Both signal some of the artists and singles that influenced many 20- and 30-somethings' moves to Nashville in the first place, with fan reactions establishing that meme-fueled nostalgia for "Chattahoochee" can impact what's popular now.
Reba McEntire’s Stunning CMA Awards Looks, Including One Special Throwback
Country stars brought their fashion A-game to last night's CMA Awards. The red carpet was a glitzy conveyor belt of luxurious velvets, wispy gowns, form-fitting couture, and, yes, denim. But country legend Reba McEntire stood head and shoulders above the rest with three magnificent and meaningful looks. Behold:. That Blue...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Performs Billy Currington Cover for a Chance to Win Wildcard Instant Save
Last night's episode of The Voice was the first time the contestants faced eliminations in the live rounds. The 16 artists that performed Monday night (Nov. 14) were whittled down to the 13 that will move on to next week. The episode began by revealing the eight artists who were...
