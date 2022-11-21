ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert + Willie Nelson Score Multiple 2023 Grammy Award Nominations

As announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Miranda Lambert leads her country music peers with four nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Lambert got her name called for Best Country Solo Performance ("In His Arms"), Best Country Album (Palomino), Best Country Song (Jesse Frasure co-write "If I Was a Cowboy") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Luke Combs duet "Outrunnin' Your Memory").
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration

Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Luke Grimes Praises 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Lainey Wilson: 'She's Going to Be One of the Big Ones'

The hit western series Yellowstone is known for its incredible country music soundtrack. Country artists such as Whiskey Myers, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, The Panhandlers, Colter Wall, Hailey Whitters, Shane Smith & the Saints, Zach Bryan and more have been featured in the series. And, of course, Ryan Bingham (as the stoic ranch hand Walker) frequently serenades the bunkhouse to the delight of everyone except apparently Lloyd, who once smashed Walker's guitar in a fit of rage after getting real tired of those gravel-voiced confessionals.
'Seminole Wind': A Track-By-Track Look at John Anderson's Legacy-Sealing 1992 Album

If anyone in country music could've used a career boost in 1992, it was John Anderson. His star as a traditionalist rose fast in the late '70s and shone even brighter in the early- to mid-'80s, resulting in a run of 17 Top 15 country hits. That all ground to a halt when Anderson's last nine singles of the '80s failed to crack the Top 20 -- dream Waylon Jennings duet "Somewhere Between Ragged and Right" included. Though he still put out quality material and maintained a loyal fanbase, Anderson had seemingly been left behind, with Class of '89 member Garth Brooks and others filling his former spot in the country space.
Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark, and Former Hallmark Star Hilarie Burton Reacts

When actress Candace Cameron Bure announced in April that she was stepping away from the Hallmark Channel to move over to Great American Family, fans were shocked. Since 2008, Bure has essentially been the face of the network, making an abundance of charming, made-for-TV holiday films. She made 30 movies for Hallmark, 18 of which belonged to the Aurora Teagarden franchise. That's nothing to sneeze at. So when she decided to jump ship, that certainly got people talking.
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Deliver Haunting 'You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive' at CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton teamed up with a fellow Kentuckian, country legend Patty Loveless to perform a song near and dear to each of them, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Joined by Stapleton's wife, singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, Stapleton and Loveless traded verses on the Darrell Scott-penned song, which captures the pain and sacrifice of Kentucky coal miners.
'God Gave Me You': Behind Blake Shelton's Soaring Love Song

When Blake Shelton released "God Gave Me You" in 2011, he was already riding a career high with four consecutive No. 1 hits, and the release of this bold love song continued to establish him as one of the biggest country stars of the time. And not only was "God Gave Me You" a hit for the superstar, but it has a deep story behind it.
2022 CMA Awards: The Best & Worst Moments

The 56th annual CMA Awards have come and gone and now that the dust has settled and Peyton Manning's punchlines have mostly fallen flat, we're here to reflect on the spectacle that is Country Music's Biggest Night™. We've rounded up our favorite -- and least favorite -- aspects of...
2022's Most Festive Christmas Songs by Country Acts

So far this year, notable country acts have interpreted a mix of old favorites and new material, with each recording playing off familiar themes of faith and family. This year's offerings range from Jason Aldean's cover of an all-time country Christmas classic to a Deana Carter and Phil Vassar original that plays out like the storyline of a Hallmark movie.
8 Songs by Current Artists That Praise '90s Country Heroes

Two songs about '90s country's sustained cultural influence have topped the airplay charts in 2022: Kane Brown's "Like I Love Country Music" and Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Both signal some of the artists and singles that influenced many 20- and 30-somethings' moves to Nashville in the first place, with fan reactions establishing that meme-fueled nostalgia for "Chattahoochee" can impact what's popular now.
