Siemens today introduced the Virtual Product Expert (VPE), a new support program for its CNC machine tool users, machine builders, dealers and importers. Through the VPE program, customers can now interact directly with a SINUMERIK CNC product expert and have their specific operation and programming questions answered — from the basic functions of the control to the most advanced machining technology aspects of the hardware and software suites. Best of all, this service is offered to all Siemens CNC community members at no cost.

