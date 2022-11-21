Read full article on original website
Raft, PayCargo Partner Deliver Enhanced Payment Process
Partnership with PayCargo strengthens Raft’s (formerly Vector.ai) new automated payment functionalities. London — Raft, the intelligent freight command center, today announced the integration of PayCargo, an all-in-one logistics payment platform, that will broaden the capabilities of Raft’s new AI payment functionality tool; an industry-ﬁrst, furthering freight forwarders’ ability to automate their operations and thereby empower their human workforce to focus on value-add activities. Raft users will have access to PayCargo’s suite of payment options, saving signiﬁcant time, costs and avoiding large operational risks.
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society | Moya Lothian-McLean
Tech titans like Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried have been feted for their wealth, but see the world in ways that also merit scrutiny , says Moya Lothian McLean
Modern Hire Launches Virtual Job Tryout for Drivers
New virtual job assessment tool helps enterprises more quickly, efficiently, and ethically select and retain quality candidates. Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate ﬁt, today announced the launch of the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconﬁgured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. The VJT for Drivers is the latest offering in Modern Hire’s growing portfolio of job simulation and text-based assessments that measure key skills and abilities critical to success in the role and that provide candidates with a realistic preview of a typical day on the job.
ConnectWise Named a Winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator
ConnectWise named a winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for ConnectWise RMM. This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.
Quick Fittings Push to Connect Electrical Fittings
Push to connect electrical fittings install quickly and easily, achieving a reliable, tight seal. East Providence, RI – Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, highlights its push to connect Quick Fitting Electrical connectors, which make Quick Fitting’s quick connection technology available for electrical connections. QuickFitting Electrical delivers easy, one-hand use connections for PVC Rigid Schedule 40 and 80 conduits.
ConnectWise Selects Exium to Power SASE Cybersecurity
MSP software leader partners with full-stack cybersecurity leader to help secure SMB and mid-market customers with secure access services. ConnectWise enables IT solution providers to manage, support and secure their clients. Partnering with Exium will expand cybersecurity capabilities to securely connect the infinite edge of computing regardless of the device, network, or location and further accelerate innovation for the TSP market.
One in Five Public Cloud Storage Buckets Expose Data
New research finds 21% of publicly facing cloud storage buckets contain sensitive PII data. In an effort to understand the prevalence of publicly exposed sensitive data, Laminar Labs scanned publicly facing cloud storage buckets and was able to detect personally identifiable information (PII) in 21% of these buckets – or one in five. Information uncovered included addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, drivers license numbers, names, loan details, credit scores, and more.
Retailers face ‘Bleak Friday’ as cost of living crisis hits spending – business live
Retail experts predict a more muted Black Friday this year, as consumers cut back and Royal Mail strike disrupts deliveries
Execs & Investors Adjust Energy Transition Strategies
Survey finds that despite the turbulent past year, most energy industry leaders remain focused on their clean energy transition strategies. In a year of market upheaval and geopolitical shifts, energy industry leaders are adjusting their energy transition strategies to ensure sufficient access to power while continuing to move toward carbon-free, renewable sources, according to Womble Bond Dickinson’s 2023 Energy Transition Outlook Survey Report. These pressures – along with significant regulatory and legislative shifts – are also prompting many in the sector to reassess their priorities, needs, and capabilities in areas ranging from meeting reduction targets to implementing ESG policies.
Jai Kishan Rao Joins Social Mobile
Social Mobile proudly announces that Jai Kishan Rao has joined our executive team as Chief Engineering Officer. MIAMI — Social Mobile proudly announces that Jai Kishan Rao has joined our executive team as Chief Engineering Officer. In his role, Jai will work with the team at Social Mobile to lead in the design, development, and launch of enterprise devices and solutions for the global markets. With extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Jai brings his experience launching products for global carriers, MVNOs, and retail brands, and will help propel Social Mobile drive focused growth opportunities.
AGE Industries Announces New Equipment
AGE’s new equipment increases efficiency and throughput. The upgrades will substantially reduce lead times and improve plant safety. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, announces the addition of two flexo /folder/gluers, two unitizers, one automated stitcher, and one new scrap handling system to its Texas plants that will increase efficiency, improve throughput at each shift, and reduce forklift handling operations to create a safer work environment. Positioning itself for the future, AGE Industries is investing in equipment that will help manufacturers meet the challenges posed by increasing freight, raw material, and labor costs.
Wall Colmonoy (UK) Vacuum Brazing Furnace Upgrade
Wall Colmonoy Limited (UK) is pleased to announce it has upgraded its capabilities with the acquisition of an Ipsen Vacuum Braze furnace. The new furnace will be comparable to the largest braze furnaces at Wall Colmonoy, with dimensions of 1400mm x 1270mm x 1015mm and an improved vacuum level of 5×10-6 mbar. Due to the larger hot zone, the investment will enable the brazing of next generation heat exchangers and other larger components.
Crown Packaging Corp. Expands Services
Industry leading company adds new locations and enhanced service to help businesses achieve packaging and shipping objectives. St. Louis, Missouri – Crown Packaging Corp. announces the addition of new branch locations in metropolitan areas across the United States to provide businesses with superior packaging solutions. As businesses invest more...
Transport Pro Streamlines Circle Logistics Spot Quoting
Freight intelligence from Transport Pro equips Circle with carrier insights and a faster, more efficient spot quoting process. Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced its team is now tracking all spot quotes using Transport Pro’s quoting tools – empowering Circle to develop a faster, more efﬁcient and data-driven spot quoting process that nearly guarantees shippers successful, on-time deliveries. Using Transport Pro’s quoting dashboard, Circle can record wins and losses over time, resulting in a market-to-market report on lanes the team is quoting and winning.
Siemens Offers Virtual Product Expert for CNC
Siemens just introduced the Virtual Product Expert (VPE), a new support program for its CNC machine tool users, machine builders and others. Siemens today introduced the Virtual Product Expert (VPE), a new support program for its CNC machine tool users, machine builders, dealers and importers. Through the VPE program, customers can now interact directly with a SINUMERIK CNC product expert and have their specific operation and programming questions answered — from the basic functions of the control to the most advanced machining technology aspects of the hardware and software suites. Best of all, this service is offered to all Siemens CNC community members at no cost.
Hybrid Lever for Rectangular Enclosures
Mencom introduces the innovative IL-BRID lever available for all standard-size rectangular enclosures. Lightweight construction is one of the most important factors in recent manufacturing trends. In addition to replacing metal with lightweight materials, lightweight structures use a combination of different materials to maximize advantages and minimize disadvantages. Mencom introduces the...
Foxconn's woes to take bigger toll on giant China iPhone plant as more workers leave -source
TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Foxconn's (2317.TW) flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees left the site.
Silberline to Reduce its Carbon Footprint
Fenton Packaging Solutions began its cooperation with US-based aluminium effect pigments manufacturer Silberline three years ago. The challenge was to make the packaging of pigments more sustainable and seek a carbon footprint reduction. “We had been freighting empty, nestable, stackable, 6-gallon steel pails for our European pigments operations from a...
DoD to Reveal Updated Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Strategy
With an increasing number of cyberattacks, organizations are taking a more proactive approach to realize “zero trust.”. The Pentagon recently announced a new zero-trust strategy that is expected to be revealed in the coming days. The plan will expand upon the Pentagon’s current approach to realizing zero trust with the goal to keep critical data secure by incorporating over a hundred activities and pillars including application, automation, and analytics.
