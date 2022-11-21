ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. As of 2:25 p.m. ET, the stock was down 6.8% to about $168 per share. That's the lowest level since November 2020.

The reasons for today's decline are some of the same that have contributed to the more than 40% drop in the stock over the last three months. But there are some new developments as well.

So what

Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022. He has also had to put his time and energy into the social media company recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wooAb_0jIyMcfC00

Image source: Tesla.

Today's drop also can be attributed to a newly announced recall, as well as renewed concerns over COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Now what

China announced three COVID-19 deaths in its capital, Beijing, over the weekend. That marked the first official fatalities attributed to the virus in China since May. As cases continue to increase, authorities also locked down the most populous portion of the large southern port city of Guangzhou. Tesla's largest plant is in Shanghai, and investors fear an interruption in sales from that facility could have noticeable impacts on the company's fourth quarter.

It also didn't help investor sentiment when a recall of 321,000 Tesla vehicles in the U.S. was announced over the weekend. That said, the news was more of a headline than a concern for impacts to the business, however. The recall was for a rear taillight issue that the company will fix with over-the-air updates.

But investors see several things piling on right now, and Tesla stock still holds a high valuation by traditional metrics. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains above 50 on a trailing-12-month basis. So the recent news affecting the business and the brand is moving the stock lower and lower. For long-term investors, that could be an opportunity to begin dipping into the stock, as the business' prospects continue to grow.

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CBS News

How much is gold worth?

With volatility in the stock market and uncertainty in the broader economy, some investors are looking to diversify with assets like gold. But not everyone is familiar with how gold works as an investment, particularly in terms of its trading value. From buying gold coins to buying gold ETFs, there...
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
257K+
Followers
115K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy