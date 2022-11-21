ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Republican Endorses Trump

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
Op/Ed: Urge US senators to pass RAWA, save wildlife species near extinction in Indiana

The Hoosier state is home to some of America’s most cherished wildlife. Today, Indiana has more than 150 species that are at a heightened risk of extinction. Extinction is forever; the time to act is when animals are plentiful. We need to address the threats leading to extinction: from habitat loss and fragmentation to invasive species and degraded water quality.
The Chinese drones over Washington

EVERY STEP YOU TAKE, EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE — The Chinese-made drones will be watching you. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the Senate Homeland Security, Commerce and Intelligence committees have received classified briefings from federal officials and drone industry experts on hundreds of intrusions into secure airspace by recreational drones made by Chinese company DJI.
