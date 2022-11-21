Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
KFOX 14
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
KFOX 14
Access to some side streets will be blocked temporarily for Montana Road Project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Access to some side streets off of Montana Avenue will be temporarily blocked for the Montana Road Project, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). TxDOT officials said an update is taking place and drivers will not have access to side streets between...
KFOX 14
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year, what you need to know
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
KFOX 14
Female taken to hospital for injuries related to border wall fall near Mt. Cristo Rey
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A female was taken to the hospital after falling from the border wall near Mt. Cristo Rey Wednesday, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The individual had "bilateral lower extremity injuries" and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
KFOX 14
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
KFOX 14
Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
KFOX 14
Man in his 20s suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle and sedan were involved in a crash at an intersection in central El Paso Tuesday. A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Trowbridge Drive around 3:40...
KFOX 14
Woman in her 60s suffers serious injuries after bitten by dog in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after getting bit by a dog in south-central El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the 500 block of Alicia Drive around 2:26 p.m. Officials said the woman was taken...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
Blockage of wipes, concrete, rags cause wastewater to leak into Rio Grande near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leaked wastewater from a manhole along the levee on the U.S. side spilled into the Rio Grande, Monday. The overflow coming from a manhole was stopped Monday afternoon. Crews for the utility company continued to work on repairing the manhole and disinfecting the surface.
KFOX 14
1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo Tuesday night. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Deputies confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. It's unknown what led to the shooting. This...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police offers $30K hiring incentive for experienced officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering a $30,000 hiring incentive to hire experienced police officers. Las Cruces Police told KFOX14 that while they no longer struggle with an officer shortage, they offered this incentive to plan and be prepared for the retirement of some of their officers.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping; inflation impacting budget
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told KFOX14 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
KFOX 14
Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
KFOX 14
El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
KFOX 14
Municipal court judge rules to terminate pit bulls that attacked neighbors
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A municipal court judge ruled to terminate three pit bulls on Tuesday after a dog attack incident in northeast El Paso. The pit bulls faced termination after causing serious bodily injuries following an attack on three neighbors on Nov. 9 at a mobile home park.
KFOX 14
Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
