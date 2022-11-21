ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year, what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo Tuesday night. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Deputies confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. It's unknown what led to the shooting. This...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police offers $30K hiring incentive for experienced officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering a $30,000 hiring incentive to hire experienced police officers. Las Cruces Police told KFOX14 that while they no longer struggle with an officer shortage, they offered this incentive to plan and be prepared for the retirement of some of their officers.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy