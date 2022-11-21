Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make "transformational" and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers.
seattlepi.com
Missouri Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday appointed his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to be Missouri's next attorney general, making Parson the state's most influential governor in executive branch appointments. Parson has now chosen replacements for four vacant statewide elected seats, while no other governor...
seattlepi.com
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican...
seattlepi.com
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. Investigators...
