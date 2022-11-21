Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Pocket.watch Lands New Partnerships for Ryan’s World Character
Pocket.watch has scored new brand partnerships for the Ryan’s World Red Titan character, the brave and kind animated alter ego of Ryan, in time for the Red Titan balloon to fly in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Roku Channel Kids & Family will debut the exclusive special...
World Screen News
Disney+ Slates Nordic Original
Disney+ has given the greenlight to its first Nordic commission, ordering an adaptation of award-winning Swedish author Mikael Niemi’s To Cook a Bear. Set in the summer of 1852 in the northern Swedish village of Kengis, it is centered on a pastor and a runaway Sami boy, who develop a deep relationship while investigating an unexpected murder mystery.
World Screen News
GBH Taps Nat Geo Alum
Susan Goldberg, former editor-in-chief at National Geographic, has been appointed as the next president and CEO of GBH. With the appointment, Goldberg becomes the first woman to hold this role since GBH was founded in 1951. From 2014 to 2022, Goldberg was editor-in-chief at National Geographic, taking on the additional role of editorial director in 2015, and was the first woman in the top editorial role.
World Screen News
PBS KIDS Promotes for Brand Engagement
Maria Whelan has been promoted to VP of marketing and brand engagement at PBS KIDS. In her new post, Whelan will oversee the marketing of PBS KIDS across all user touchpoints, with a strategy to engage new and existing audiences with the brand’s mission, values, content and distribution platforms.
World Screen News
Formats Trending This Fall
A slew of format adaptations have been making waves on social media this fall, with the trend-trackers at The WIT charting those with the greatest followings on Instagram. Rebooted treatments of formats such as Big Brother, Star Academy and Dancing with the Stars have been performing particularly well as of late.
World Screen News
Mattel Launches NFT Marketplace
Mattel has launched its own NFT marketplace on its direct-to-consumer platform Mattel Creations, with series four of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage set to be its first offering. The new marketplace, built on the Flow blockchain, will not require cryptocurrency to make purchases and will integrate a peer-to-peer trading platform in early 2023. The newest Hot Wheels NFT Garage set will be released December 15, with artwork comprised of over 60 cars.
World Screen News
Global AVOD Revenues to Receive Boost from Hybrid Tier Rollouts
Global AVOD revenues from TV series and movies will hit $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion this year, according to Digital TV Research, boosted by SVOD services adding lower-cost ad-supported tiers. By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five...
World Screen News
Sky Launching Ad-Free Kids’ Channel
Sky Kids is launching a new ad-free 24-hour linear channel in February 2023 dedicated to kids ages 1 to 7. Available at no extra cost for Sky TV customers with Sky Kids and NOW Entertainment Members, the channel will feature new originals as well as franchise favorites such as Trolls: TrollsTopia, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Morph.
How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarogue
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Charcadet and it evolves into either Armarough or Ceruledge. Here is how to evolve Charcadet into Armarogue.
comicon.com
Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’
Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
World Screen News
Momolu & Friends to Debut on Wizz & ITVX
Momolu & Friends, from Finnish animation studio Ferly, is set to premiere on the English-language kids’ YouTube channel Wizz and on ITVX in the U.K. The series helps children learn to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges and work together. Ferly has tapped Little Dot Studios to manage the brand’s presence on YouTube.
World Screen News
Blu Digital Group Acquires Haymillian
Blu Digital Group has acquired the dubbing, subtitling and access-services company Haymillian. The deal allows Blu Digital Group to boost its localization and access services capabilities, expanding its presence across Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. The transaction gives Blu Digital a footprint in the U.K., Greece and Mexico.
World Screen News
Viaplay Teams with Author Emelie Schepp
Viaplay has partnered with Swedish crime author Emelie Schepp for a six-part adaptation of her novel Jana—Marked for Life. The series centers on public prosecutor and former child soldier Jana Berzelius, who is investigating the murder of a high-ranking official at the Swedish Migration Agency. When the main suspect is also found dead, Jana immediately recognizes something on the body.
World Screen News
New BuzzFeed Feature Doc from Bright West & Campfire
Bright West Entertainment (Sirens, Subject) and Campfire Studios (WeWork, Low Country) have teamed for a feature documentary tracking BuzzFeed’s rapid ascent in the early days of viral video. Directed by Kelsey Darragh (REHUMANIZE), a former BuzzFeed development partner and producer, the film examines BuzzFeed’s rise from 2013 to 2017...
IGN
Netflix Appears to Be Developing a AAA PC Shooter at New Game Studio
Netflix appears to be developing a AAA PC shooter at its new Los Angeles studio led by former Overwatch producer and Blizzard vice-president Chacko Sonny. As reported by mobilegamer.biz, the aptly named Netflix Games Studio is looking for a game director with experience in shooters to work on "a brand-new AAA PC game". Akin to Overwatch, it will seemingly be a live-service game as Netflix asks for "extensive experience" in this department.
World Screen News
Autentic & OneGate Media Launch FAST Channel
Autentic and OneGate Media have partnered to launch the new FAST channel Adventure Earth, featuring high-quality nature and wildlife documentaries. The channel features a curated offering of documentary programs such as Masai Mara, The Animal Within and The Wild Andes, as well as Alpine Lakes, Wild Sardinia and Zoo Babies. It has launched on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K., with plans for expansion underway.
Netflix Looks to Enter World of AAA Gaming
Netflix is on the verge of taking its video game plans to a new stage, with reports that the streaming service’s games office in Los Angeles is seeking a director for a new AAA PC game. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 23), the company also hopes to hire...
World Screen News
Eagle Eye Drama Launches Animation Venture
Eagle Eye Drama has set up a new animation production company: Eaglet Films. The scripted production company behind hits such as Professor T (ITV), Suspect (Channel 4), Hotel Portofino (ITV) and Before We Die (Channel 4) has teamed up with Creative Director Massimo Fenati (Clown, Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures) and Executive Producer Tess Cuming (Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures) to set up the new venture.
World Screen News
New FilmRise Channels Added to LG
New FilmRise FAST channels, including a Hell’s Kitchen destination, have been added to LG Channels across North America, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics. The new FAST channels are Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Heartland, 21 Jump Street, Hell’s Kitchen, FilmRise Free Movies US, FilmRise Free Movies CA and FilmRise Free Movies UK. The FilmRise Free Movies channels are curated for their specific regional audiences.
World Screen News
Surviving Summer Returning for a Second Season
ZDF Studios and Werner Film Productions have been commissioned to produce a second season of the hit Australian live-action drama Surviving Summer for Netflix. The second season, consisting of eight episodes, will continue to follow the adventures of a rebellious New York teen sent to live in a tiny seaside town on Victoria’s scenic South West Coast. Sky Katz returns to lead the cast as Summer alongside Joao Gabriel Marinho, Kai Lewins and Savannah La Rain.
