FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association receives check for food pantry
The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association (JAMA) received a check from the Old Town Quilters on Nov. 10 to help their food pantry ministry continue to be a blessing. “We sell table runners every year at the International Storytelling Festival and all those proceeds go to the food pantry,” said Old Town Quilters member Mindy Smith. “That money is what we are presenting to JAMA this evening.”
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest prepares for a tender Tennessee Christmas
With Christmas just around the corner, the Town of Jonesborough is preparing for its holiday events in hopes that St. Nicholas soon will be here. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said the Christmas holiday is always a special time in Jonesborough. “The Christmas parade at night is always my favorite,” he...
Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
The Tomahawk
Roadblock for homeless get huge support
In an effort to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless in Johnson County, fifteen volunteers for the Johnson County Homeless Mission Journey to Empowerment (JTE) withstood freezing temperatures Saturday afternoon collecting money. The roadblock was approved by City Council during the October meeting and hoped for local support, and it did not disappoint.
supertalk929.com
“A Storybook Christmas”: Erwin Christmas Parade happening Nov. 26
The Erwin Christmas Parade, happening this weekend, is the first of numerous parades across the region this season. On Saturday, participants will kick off the holiday season with this year’s parade theme, “A Storybook Christmas”. The parade route begins at the Erwin Village Shopping Center on North...
erwinrecord.net
Parade kicks off Christmas season in Erwin on Saturday
The Town of Erwin is counting down to Christmas with various seasonal events leading up to the holiday. These festive events will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with the annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. “The parade is organized by the Chamber of Commerce – starting at Tractor Supply and going...
supertalk929.com
Candyland Christmas to light up downtown Johnson City on Nov. 26
This Saturday marks the beginning of Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas, an annual event that floods the downtown area with hundreds of Christmas trees. Organizers say more than 150 trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofits will cover both King Commons and Founders Park. The installation is free to the...
Family away from family: Haven of Mercy serves Thanksgiving food to community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haven of Mercy served their annual Thanksgiving feast today. This event is not only important to the community, but also to the volunteers who return year after year to help. They’ve been putting on this Thanksgiving meal for close to 45 years. Today they served around 3,500 needy community members. […]
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
wjhl.com
Meet Bobby, Arwin and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
etxview.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas wreaths go up in downtown Rogersville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Rogersville. Thanks to Kay Elkins, Katherine Gibbons, Patricia Rhoton and Howard Klepper for helping me decorate the town Squares today. The rest of the wreaths were scheduled to go up Monday.
Grammy-winning Elizabethton native Stanton returns to Bonnie Kate stage for jazz night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — His jazz chops have taken him all over the world, but Justin Stanton’s always happy to play for a hometown crowd in his native Elizabethton. “I owe everything to my upbringing in Elizabethton and the mentorship I had through particularly both my band directors, Rick Simerly and Perry Elliott, and also […]
Southwest Virginia band 49 Winchester has song featured in ‘Yellowstone’ episode
A Russell County-native band is continuing to make big waves in the music industry.
thebig1063.com
Family of missing Norton Virginia man asking for public's help
From WCYB - Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the week of November 14th. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell WCYB it's out of character for Mullins to not stay in contact with them.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
