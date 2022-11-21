ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association receives check for food pantry

The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association (JAMA) received a check from the Old Town Quilters on Nov. 10 to help their food pantry ministry continue to be a blessing. “We sell table runners every year at the International Storytelling Festival and all those proceeds go to the food pantry,” said Old Town Quilters member Mindy Smith. “That money is what we are presenting to JAMA this evening.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest prepares for a tender Tennessee Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, the Town of Jonesborough is preparing for its holiday events in hopes that St. Nicholas soon will be here. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said the Christmas holiday is always a special time in Jonesborough. “The Christmas parade at night is always my favorite,” he...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
The Tomahawk

Roadblock for homeless get huge support

In an effort to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless in Johnson County, fifteen volunteers for the Johnson County Homeless Mission Journey to Empowerment (JTE) withstood freezing temperatures Saturday afternoon collecting money. The roadblock was approved by City Council during the October meeting and hoped for local support, and it did not disappoint.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

“A Storybook Christmas”: Erwin Christmas Parade happening Nov. 26

The Erwin Christmas Parade, happening this weekend, is the first of numerous parades across the region this season. On Saturday, participants will kick off the holiday season with this year’s parade theme, “A Storybook Christmas”. The parade route begins at the Erwin Village Shopping Center on North...
ERWIN, TN
erwinrecord.net

Parade kicks off Christmas season in Erwin on Saturday

The Town of Erwin is counting down to Christmas with various seasonal events leading up to the holiday. These festive events will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with the annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. “The parade is organized by the Chamber of Commerce – starting at Tractor Supply and going...
ERWIN, TN
supertalk929.com

Candyland Christmas to light up downtown Johnson City on Nov. 26

This Saturday marks the beginning of Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas, an annual event that floods the downtown area with hundreds of Christmas trees. Organizers say more than 150 trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofits will cover both King Commons and Founders Park. The installation is free to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WBIR

Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

Family of missing Norton Virginia man asking for public's help

From WCYB - Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the week of November 14th. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell WCYB it's out of character for Mullins to not stay in contact with them.
NORTON, VA

