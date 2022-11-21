ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

95.5 KLAQ

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
KSAT 12

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
Mix 97.9 FM

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
KSAT 12

Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year.
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks

A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
EL PASO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
