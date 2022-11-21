Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
KSAT 12
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
Gov. Abbott: Again, Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs
Texas is known for the best of a lot of things, some of the best sports, food, entertainment, and much more in the entire country, but did you know that has the all-time record for total jobs, again?
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Texas bill filed to remove sales tax on diapers
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, filed House Bill 199 on Nov. 14, which calls for a sales tax exemption for both child and adult diapers. If passed, the exemption would be an amendment to the state tax code.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
KSAT 12
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks
A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
Will Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
KSAT 12
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed them what learning outside of schools could be like
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
Comments / 0