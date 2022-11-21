Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Alexandria Bay Port of Entry preps for pre-pandemic Thanksgiving traffic
WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s the calm before the storm. Thanksgiving travel along the Northern Border is expected to be back to normal this year as all COVID-19 travel requirements were lifted earlier this year. Alexandria Bay Port of Entry Assistant Director Kurt Tennant said that traffic...
cnyhomepage.com
Fort Drum road conditions ‘variable,’ soldiers return to duty
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews are still working to dig out the Fort Drum military installation. Road conditions remain variable across post as there is still the possibility of blowing and drifting snow, and there are still several areas where parking is an issue, according to an update on Fort Drum’s website.
cnyhomepage.com
NYSP: Tractor trailer driver dead following rollover crash in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP. Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria...
