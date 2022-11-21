ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum road conditions ‘variable,’ soldiers return to duty

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews are still working to dig out the Fort Drum military installation. Road conditions remain variable across post as there is still the possibility of blowing and drifting snow, and there are still several areas where parking is an issue, according to an update on Fort Drum’s website.
NYSP: Tractor trailer driver dead following rollover crash in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP. Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria...
