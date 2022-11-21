ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas basketball cracks top 5 for elite 2024 PF Donnie Freeman

Head coach Chris Beard is on a real hot streak on the recruiting trail for Texas basketball in the 2023 class this month. Texas has already landed commitments from a couple of elite five-star recruits in the 2023 class in the last few weeks in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 reasons why Texas football could cook Baylor on Black Friday

The regular season finale is a little bit less than 24 hours away for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 24 ranked Texas football. Texas is set to host the Baylor Bears and head coach Dave Aranda at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Nov. 25 (Black Friday), with the kickoff time set for 11 a.m. CT.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Quinn Ewers welcomes QB competition in 2023

There will be a very fruitful group of early enrollees for Texas football via the 2023 recruiting class among the December signees. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be getting in the ballpark of a dozen blue chips on campus for spring ball as early enrollees in January. The...
AUSTIN, TX
jackcentral.org

NAU drops Leon Black Classic matchup to No. 4 Texas, 73-48

In its first ever matchup against the University of Texas, NAU was outmatched by a much better Longhorn team. The Lumberjacks fell to 2-4 after a 73-48 loss in their first game in the Leon Black Classic. NAU was dominated from the start. A jump shot by fifth year graduate...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Twin Liquor’s Texas History

Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family

AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas

Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
AUSTIN, TX
