ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

By Scott McClallen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CAXJ_0jIyK0Bh00
A nuclear power plant. Photo: Checubus/ Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding.

Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades.

“We appreciate the consideration that the Department of Energy (DOE) put into our application for the Civilian Nuclear Credit program. We fully understood that what we were attempting to do, re-starting a shuttered nuclear plant, would be both a challenge and a first for the nuclear industry,” Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien said in a statement. “While the DOE’s decision is not the outcome many had hoped for, we entered this process committed to working with our federal, state, and community partners to see if the plant could be repowered to return to service as a provider of safe, reliable, and carbon-free generation.”

When it was still in operation, Palisades provided more than 800 megawatts of carbon-free power and employed 600 people. The plant's former owner closed the plant on May 20 after the plant’s fuel supply ran out and the power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy expired.

Jason Hayes, director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square nuclear energy provides “reliable, affordable, base-level electricity that’s a far better option than wind and solar.”

Wind and solar energy are a problem because they provide intermittent energy, which is unreliable. Hayes said that taxpayer subsidies distort the market for electricity.

“We prop up unreliable, intermittent, or variable forms of energy that are forced into the market because of market-destabilizing subsidies, and then it makes it next to impossible for reliable, safe forms of electricity to compete,” Hayes said.

Hayes said most solar power sold worldwide comes from China, which uses slave labor to make solar panels, has little to no environmental regulations, subsidizes production, and steals intellectual property from other countries.

“We pretend that we’re clean and green by using solar over here,” Hayes said. “All we’re doing is offshoring the pollution.”

In 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that Michigan’s energy sources varied but relied heavily on coal, natural gas, and nuclear power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNQaW_0jIyK0Bh00

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the Biden administration has approved $1.1 billion in federal money for the Pacific Gas & Electric Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California.

Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear, one of the groups pushing to shut down the facility, welcomed the news. Kamps said a shutdown facility reduces the risk of a core reactor meltdown.

"Governor Whitmer's unwise last-second scheme to bail out Palisades with billions of dollars of state and federal taxpayer money, in order to restart it for nine more years of operations, had to be stopped," Kamps said in a statement. "We are happy Energy Secretary Granholm did so, by denying the federal bailout."

Holtec plans to decommission the plant, which takes about 19 years.

Comments / 17

Roger Womack
2d ago

Figures ! Something that could and would reduce pollution they won’t do . Too many people heavily invested in wind and solar crap !

Reply(1)
16
Rick HICKS
2d ago

so Newsome gets bailed out with $1.1 billion of taxpayers money by aunt Nancy, but others get nothing. why are American taxpayers being forced to pay for democrats failure in California. the other 49 states should say enough taxes.

Reply
7
Russell Weaver
2d ago

The Biden regime isn't really interested in clean energy. The main aim is to de-industrialize America, and to destroy western capitalist society!

Reply
6
Related
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy