Orange County, VA

fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
theriver953.com

SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker

Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
ASHLAND, VA

