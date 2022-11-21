ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it

universalhub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 19

Allisa Davis
3d ago

what's the point the bad guys over run everything around here why don't they just let people have their guns and maybe we won't need the cops every 5 seconds why is it crack dealers in this state have more rights than a guy who works 12 hours a day to support his family by the way which one was shot and broad daylight well at work in front of his family and couldn't do anything to stop it because he'd been disarmed by the lovely Massachusetts liberal policies

Reply(11)
2
Kae Enn
2d ago

"She said she did hear one counterargument, that criminals who knew the location of cameras could plot an escape route out of the city to avoid all cameras, which she dismissed because, seriously, Boston does not have that sort of sophisticated criminal element."She is a fool!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: District A-1 and E-13 Drug Control Unit Take Down Dealer in JP

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

US ATTORNEY RACISM INVESTIGATION

The city council appropriated $500,000 last week for lawyer’s fees already generated by the law firm Greenberg Traurig to defend the city against a racism investigation announced five months ago by the US Attorney’s office that is ongoing. Greenberg Traurig is the same law firm representing the mayor...
EVERETT, MA
NECN

21-Year-Old Wanted in Lowell Deadly Shooting Considered Armed and Dangerous

Authorities have identified the man they believe pulled the trigger during a shooting last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, that left a 26-year-old dead. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.
LOWELL, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with calling in bomb threat that cleared Back Bay station

A man with a criminal record dating to 1994 was charged with calling 911 to report a bomb at Back Bay station on Oct. 14 that led police to clear the station, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. No bomb was found, but detectives tracked the call to Eric...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
QUINCY, MA
universalhub.com

Florida man loses bid to block agreement that would require Boston to make more intersections accessible to people with mobility issues

A federal appeals court yesterday upheld an agreement between Boston and disability advocates to install or repair 15,000 handicap ramps at city intersections, rejecting arguments from a Florida man that the proposal wasn't fair to out of towners and should be thrown out. Boston and four specific people with mobility...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment

BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy