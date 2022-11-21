Hello from the Florida Trail! It feels surreal to already have been on the trail for over two weeks. It’s been a bumpy ride at the start, but I feel like I’m slowly getting the hang of trail life. That said, I managed to be throwing up on the side of the road from heat exhaustion by day 2, lost my water filter on day 3, and was sobbing in the dark in the woods by day 7. But even with all that, there has been a lot of luck, kindness, and beauty that has kept me trekking onward. Being stubborn helps, too.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO