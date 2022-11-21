ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
thetrek.co

The Florida Trail, Part 1: Sand Flies and Sand Dunes

Hello from the Florida Trail! It feels surreal to already have been on the trail for over two weeks. It’s been a bumpy ride at the start, but I feel like I’m slowly getting the hang of trail life. That said, I managed to be throwing up on the side of the road from heat exhaustion by day 2, lost my water filter on day 3, and was sobbing in the dark in the woods by day 7. But even with all that, there has been a lot of luck, kindness, and beauty that has kept me trekking onward. Being stubborn helps, too.
FLORIDA STATE
thetrek.co

Virginia part 2 – when the going gets freezing cold, the Aussie gets going

Before starting the AT, I did a lot of research and planning. One of the things I looked into was the average temperatures for each state I would be passing through, when I was meant to be passing through them. This research formed the basis of decisions I made on clothing and sleep gear. However, the temperature is of course not always average and my time in southern Virginia brought some unseasonably cold temperatures – lows of down to -8 Celsius (17 Fahrenheit) overnight and highs around or just over freezing for 10 days straight.
VIRGINIA STATE
thetrek.co

Days 178-180 New Hampshire: The Presidential Range

On our last morning at the Ski Lodge, we enjoyed one more delicious breakfast sandwich from Wayne’s then said goodbye to Jeff and see you later to the other hikers. We crammed into a shuttle with Marky Mark, Cowboy, and the Temp. Our shuttle driver was less than pleased, but he only complained for about half the ride… When we got back to the trail we met Grillmaster, Hoolihan and her dog Hawkeye in the parking lot. We had all been waiting out the bad weather and thought we felt ready to get back on trail.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Promise Land receiving grant from Tennessee Historical Commission

The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. In Dickson...
WJHL

Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Years after losing her husband in the line of duty, a local woman is pushing to get Tennessee license plates to honor police officers who died while serving their communities. Liz White Dibb lost her first husband in 1995. Officer Mike White was working for the Roseville Police Department in […]
WDEF

Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

