Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
The Florida Trail, Part 1: Sand Flies and Sand Dunes
Hello from the Florida Trail! It feels surreal to already have been on the trail for over two weeks. It’s been a bumpy ride at the start, but I feel like I’m slowly getting the hang of trail life. That said, I managed to be throwing up on the side of the road from heat exhaustion by day 2, lost my water filter on day 3, and was sobbing in the dark in the woods by day 7. But even with all that, there has been a lot of luck, kindness, and beauty that has kept me trekking onward. Being stubborn helps, too.
Virginia part 2 – when the going gets freezing cold, the Aussie gets going
Before starting the AT, I did a lot of research and planning. One of the things I looked into was the average temperatures for each state I would be passing through, when I was meant to be passing through them. This research formed the basis of decisions I made on clothing and sleep gear. However, the temperature is of course not always average and my time in southern Virginia brought some unseasonably cold temperatures – lows of down to -8 Celsius (17 Fahrenheit) overnight and highs around or just over freezing for 10 days straight.
How gas prices have changed in Tennessee during Thanksgiving week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tennessee using data from AAA.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Days 178-180 New Hampshire: The Presidential Range
On our last morning at the Ski Lodge, we enjoyed one more delicious breakfast sandwich from Wayne’s then said goodbye to Jeff and see you later to the other hikers. We crammed into a shuttle with Marky Mark, Cowboy, and the Temp. Our shuttle driver was less than pleased, but he only complained for about half the ride… When we got back to the trail we met Grillmaster, Hoolihan and her dog Hawkeye in the parking lot. We had all been waiting out the bad weather and thought we felt ready to get back on trail.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
State AGs intervene after customers stuck paying for solar panels that don’t work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of eight state attorneys general urging five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, which expanded into Memphis only a few months ago, went bankrupt in October. The coalition sent a...
Promise Land receiving grant from Tennessee Historical Commission
The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. In Dickson...
Tennessee’s EV industry is growing lightning fast
We wanted to find out why Tennessee is fast-becoming the capital of electric vehicles.
Tennessee Attorney General asking solar power lenders to cease payments for misled consumers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Tennessee Attorney General has joined seven other state attorneys general in asking five solar lending companies to suspend payments and interest accrual for customers who have yet to receive what they were promised. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined the coalition of eight attorneys general, led...
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Years after losing her husband in the line of duty, a local woman is pushing to get Tennessee license plates to honor police officers who died while serving their communities. Liz White Dibb lost her first husband in 1995. Officer Mike White was working for the Roseville Police Department in […]
Hamilton County political leaders discuss drag show bill
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An upcoming bill in the Tennessee legislature is being viewed in a new light following the weekend’s deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The state legislation would make drag shows inaccessible for Tennesseans younger than 18. State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson says the...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday. MPD says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley and grabbed multiple items. Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
THP trooper describes notifying families after traffic deaths
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be safe on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday as the mid-state is on track to have the deadliest year on the roads since the pandemic began.
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign
Children around the country are suffering from a sickness spike, and manufacturers can’t keep up. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. Gas station employees held at gun point in Anderson Co. robbery. Updated: 5 hours ago. Carlos Hernandez, 21, held two Rocky Top 76 Gas Station employees at...
