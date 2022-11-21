Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
The Far Right Is Already Attacking the Club Q Hero
Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter inside LGBTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, is currently receiving a torrent of hate and harassment from far-right extremists. The far-right has is calling Fierro a “groomer” and a “f*ggot,” while questioning his sexuality for being at the Club...
A man reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship was rescued by the US Coast Guard in the Gulf of Mexico
In a remarkable act of service and good fortune, a man reported missing from the Carnival Valor sailing in the Gulf of Mexico was found in the water and rescued on Thursday, according to the US Coast Guard.
Ukraine news – live: Russia spent $82bn on war since February, report says
Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw...
Hong Kong cardinal among activists convicted over protest fund
A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal was among six dissidents convicted on Friday over their running of a multi-million-dollar defence fund for arrested anti-government protesters. Speaking outside the court, Ng said it was the first time anyone had been convicted for failing to register a society, adding that it was "extremely important in relation to the freedom of association in Hong Kong".
