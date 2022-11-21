ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police search for suspect who set dog on fire

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for the person who set a dog on fire in Nashville, as the dog recovers from severe injuries.

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control said one of its officers was called to a home on Wednesday and found a dog in terrible shape. The dog had been set on fire by an unknown person and needed emergency care.

The dog was given the name Diamond, and was taken in by Animal Care and Control for treatment. Medical care is currently being funded by Friends of MACC, WKRN reported.

Rescuers said the dog has been sweet and friendly to everyone at the shelter since arriving, and the swelling has already gone down. Diamond still has a long road to recovery, and the shelter is asking people to donate for her care.

Officials said they believe Diamond was set on fire Tuesday night in south Nashville, WKRN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

