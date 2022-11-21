ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

RadarOnline

NBC News PULLS Bombshell Report Claiming Nancy Pelosi's Husband Didn't Tell Police He Was In Danger Following Hammer Attack

NBC News is setting the record straight. The media outlet pulled an explosive report claiming Paul Pelosi didn't indicate that he was in any danger when cops showed up at his San Francisco home, RadarOnline.com has learned in a shocking turn of events on Friday.People have questions after seeing the report was taken down, citing sources who claimed the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not signal that he was in distress when authorities arrived on the scene.It said the 82-year-old answered the door for cops who responded to a 911 call on October 28. However, the officers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mother Jones

Trump Casts a Vote for Further Political Violence, Calling Nancy Pelosi “an Animal”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two days after a 42-year-old man broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and brutally assaulted her husband with a hammer, Donald Trump conveyed no regret or sense of responsibility for the politically motivated attack, whose accused perpetrator confessed to police that he was driven by a loathing for Pelosi and the allegedly “corrupt” Democratic Party. Instead, Trump depicted the “horrible” event as typical of rising crime in Democrat-led cities.
WASHINGTON, CA
HuffPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Anger With ‘Pure Bloods’ Tweet About Unvaccinated

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) personal account on Elon Musk’s Twitter was reinstated on Monday, some 11 months after it was permanently suspended for sharing COVID-19 misinformation. A day later, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker responded to a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the...
NBC Bay Area

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.

