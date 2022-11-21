Read full article on original website
NBC News PULLS Bombshell Report Claiming Nancy Pelosi's Husband Didn't Tell Police He Was In Danger Following Hammer Attack
NBC News is setting the record straight. The media outlet pulled an explosive report claiming Paul Pelosi didn't indicate that he was in any danger when cops showed up at his San Francisco home, RadarOnline.com has learned in a shocking turn of events on Friday.People have questions after seeing the report was taken down, citing sources who claimed the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not signal that he was in distress when authorities arrived on the scene.It said the 82-year-old answered the door for cops who responded to a 911 call on October 28. However, the officers...
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
Donald Trump Jr. commented on the recent home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it should motivate Democrats to address violent crime more seriously. In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president’s son accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Pelosi Deserves Death Resurfaces After Attack
In a now-deleted video the Greene posted on Facebook, she said that "Pelosi is guilty of treason," which is a crime "punishable by death."
Trump Casts a Vote for Further Political Violence, Calling Nancy Pelosi “an Animal”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two days after a 42-year-old man broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and brutally assaulted her husband with a hammer, Donald Trump conveyed no regret or sense of responsibility for the politically motivated attack, whose accused perpetrator confessed to police that he was driven by a loathing for Pelosi and the allegedly “corrupt” Democratic Party. Instead, Trump depicted the “horrible” event as typical of rising crime in Democrat-led cities.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Anger With ‘Pure Bloods’ Tweet About Unvaccinated
Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) personal account on Elon Musk’s Twitter was reinstated on Monday, some 11 months after it was permanently suspended for sharing COVID-19 misinformation. A day later, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker responded to a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the...
Greg Gutfeld Called Out by Fox News Co-Host Jessica Tarlov for Saying She Was ‘Too Emotional': ‘HR Watches This’
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was called out by his fellow show host Jessica Tarlov on Monday for saying that the female host was “too emotional” when discussing the attack of Paul Pelosi and conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. “HR watches this by the way,” Tarlov told Gutfeld...
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Daniel Dale discuss Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake's recent comments denying that she made light of the attack of Paul Pelosi. Lake is blaming "creative editing" from the "fake news media," which is false.
Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'
A bipartisan panel of voters criticized MSNBC host for claiming that the media and the Republican Party taught Americans the word inflation.
NBC Bay Area
Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source
Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
Paul Pelosi saga shows NBC 'hypocrisy,’ says former CIA official
Buck Sexton, radio host and former CIA officer, sounded off on the suspension of NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer following a report on the break-in at Paul Pelosi's house.
Pelosi attacker's neighbor: I thought 'something strange might happen'
Jin Molnar, neighbor of Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker, speaks out on witnessing David DePape's "odd" demeanor, saying that he "had the suspicion something strange might happen."Nov. 1, 2022.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Here's what Donald Trump's late ex-wife Ivana Trump thought about him as a husband, father, and former president
In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.
Brian Kilmeade Gives Unbelievable Defense Of Pelosi Attacker's Reported 'Where's Nancy' Cry
The Fox News host wrote off President Joe Biden's speech on the threat to democracy and argued that “‘Where’s Nancy’ is nothing perilous."
AOC tells MSNBC's Hayes 'White nationalism' threatens Americans with 'fascism,' return to 'apartheid'
During a Friday interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insisted White nationalists are threatening to plunge America into "fascism."
