ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU RB Armoni Goodwin Out For Season, Backfield Depth Takes Hit

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Y8lu_0jIyJFJ800

Tigers' running back room continues to battle injuries, must rely on Josh Williams and Noah Cain to carry the load.

LSU ’s rushing attack has been a work in progress this season, and with news of sophomore back Armoni Goodwin ruled out for the season with a knee injury, it makes this unit that much thinner.

The Tigers have relied on former walk-on running back Josh Williams to carry much of the load this season, and he’s thrived in the starting role, but what about the rest of this group?

Here’s a look at the current state of the LSU running back room:

Josh Williams - Junior

The former walk-on has seen his number called on a number of occasions, always providing the Tigers with key snaps when needed. Williams has seen his usage skyrocket this season. Rather than serve as the main third down back, he’s taken on starting duties, becoming the heartbeat of the backfield.

In a running back room that many expected to see either John Emery or Noah Cain as the starters, Williams has proven he is capable of doing more than the dirty work for this team, taking over starting duties over the last few weeks.

Look for Williams to continue battling it out for key snaps despite Noah Cain’s recent success. Earning a scholarship during his time with LSU, Williams has shown he’s willing to do the dirty work, showing his grit each and every time he steps on the field.

John Emery - Senior

Emery ended spring camp looking like a true RB1 for the Tigers. After missing the first few games of the season due to academics, this coaching staff has incorporated Emery in select situations this season, specifically when Goodwin went down.

Coming into spring, his entire body and demeanor changed. Looking bulked up and making smart decisions on the football field, Emery has all the makings of being the Tigers starter in their season opener against Florida State.

Though Emery’s usage is down, he remains an upbeat piece of this LSU offense. A few fumbles along the way have stunted his growth and progression, but head coach Brian Kelly has been adamant about him being a key piece to their offense.

john emery spring camp 2022 interview lsu (; 1:33)

Noah Cain - Junior

The first-year Tiger and Penn State transfer came to Baton Rouge with this coaching staff expecting big things. Throughout his stint in Happy Valley, Cain accumulated 806 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns along with 26 catches and 166 receiving yards in 24 games with the Nittany Lions.

But Cain hasn’t been used as anticipated so far until last weekend against UAB where he punched in three touchdowns. On the field in select moments, he’s shined when given opportunity, but it’s been a rollercoaster ride for him. He remains towards the bottom of the depth chart, and with such a loaded room, his opportunities have been limited, but with the news of Goodwin out for the season, we could see Cain take significant snaps as the season winds down.

As the end of the season nears, look for Kelly and this coaching staff to incorporate the Baton Rouge native in the offense a tad more. When given opportunity, he’s flourished, and can give a significant boost to this running back room as the season winds down.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
southeasthoops.com

Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Tigers Aim To Stay In College Football Playoff Race

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Tigers are aiming for their sixth straight win to cap the regular season, as they get set for an SEC title game showdown next week against Georgia. Meanwhile, the Aggies have had a disappointing season at 3-7, with Jimbo Fisher trying to lead his team to their first win since September 24.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
brproud.com

Meet Southern University and A&M College President Dennis Shields

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College experience a change in leadership. Dennis Shields is the new President-Chancellor. The Midwest native spends the majority of his career advocating for better access to higher education. “I mean we have Jaguars placed in all levels of corporate America...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Get It Growing: Now’s the time to prevent stickerweed

(Video 11/22/22) Stickerweed, sometimes called burweed, not only makes the lawn look unsightly, but it sticks into your bare feet. On this edition of Get It Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard explains that now is the time to apply weed killer to prevent weeds like stickerweed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

One arrested following post-game brawl at Plaquemine High School

One person has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the postgame brawl after the Plaquemine-Jennings football playoff game Nov. 11, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Ashley Jenkins, 37, was arrested on one charge of simple battery in connection with the fight, according to Stassi. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
876
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy