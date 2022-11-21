Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson benched vs. Bears
The New York Jets will not have quarterback Zach Wilson under center to start this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Wednesday. Per the report, Jets players were informed of the decision during a team meeting Wednesday morning. The report did not divulge whether Mike White or veteran Joe Flacco would get the start for the Jets (6-4) in Sunday's home game against the Bears (3-8) in East Rutherford, N.J. ...
Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills
Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December. Their hopes of entering the playoff picture could quickly be derailed when they host the powerful Buffalo Bills (7-3). Detroit (4-6) comes into the game with a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 31-18 road triumph over the New York...
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an alleged groping incident on Sunday night in Mexico City after the team's arrival for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent back home to Arizona prior to Monday's game. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and...
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Played With a Broken Right Thumb Since Week 5
On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers confirmed to NFL reporters he has played with a broken thumb since Week 5 when the Green Bay Packers played the New York Giants in London. Rodgers also said that it hasn’t been that difficult to play with a broken thumb compared to other injuries.
Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler talks to reporters during a news conference on Feb. 13. Cardinals
Reports: Texans QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins
The Houston Texans will turn to quarterback Kyle Allen to start this weekend's game against the host Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Davis Mills has struggled this season for the Texans (1-8-1). He threw two interceptions -- including a pick-six on the opening drive -- in Houston's 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. Texans coach Lovie Smith declined to name his starting quarterback during Wednesday's...
Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking
Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) protects Drew Brees as he looks for a target during the season-opener between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday, September 8, 2013. (Michael DeMocker, Nola.com/The Times-Picayune)
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Report: NFLPA claims collusion over guaranteed contracts
The NFL Players Association alleges the league and its teams colluded to keep players from receiving fully guaranteed contracts. In a report published Tuesday, The Athletic said that on Oct. 20, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a confidential memo to team executive leadership notifying them that the NFL had filed the claim. The memo, obtained by The Athletic, includes comments from the NFLPA's filing. The basis centers around quarterback...
