Victims identified:DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 3:00 PM (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the persons involved in the fatal collision on I-75 as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida, and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta. Both Waite and Anderson were traveling in the Toyota Camry. The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe...
12-year-old injured when shots fired after car crash on Houston Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb deputies originally received a call for a car crash just after 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Bibb deputies say victim of shooting on Houston Avenue is 12-years-old
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 3400 block of Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb Deputies received a call for a car crash just after 4 Wednesday afternoon. On the way to the scene Bibb...
70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.
House fire displaces Byron family
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the teens stole cars between November 19 and 22. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
New details in Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details released by the Warner Robins Police Department tell more of what took place when a propane grill exploded at a fundraiser event, killing one man and injuring two others. According to incident reports, officers responded to a report of a propane explosion at...
12-year-old shot in stolen car after wreck near Pendleton Homes
MACON, Ga. -- New reports reveal a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Avenue in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were heading to Houston Ave for a car crash when they received a call that shots had been fired. Initially, investigators were unsure if the wreck and the shooting were related....
GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
'Thank you WGXA': Business owner recovers stolen U-Haul truck after seeing it on news
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- When U-Haul business owner Napoleon Daniely turned on the afternoon news, he didn't expect to find what he was looking for. "I was just shocked," exclaimed Daniely. To Daniely's surprise, after watching our exclusive coverage of a Tuesday morning shooting in north Macon, he found his stolen...
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Victims, person of interest identified in North Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A person of interest has been identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments on Tuesday morning. 26-year-old Tylir Kendall is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that left 24-year-old Kenderius Fort and his sister,...
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
