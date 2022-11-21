Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Beat Huskers in ESPN Events Invitational Opening Round
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points, Jacob Groves added 16 and Oklahoma beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday night to open the ESPN Events Invitational. The Groves brothers combined for 13 of Oklahoma's final 17 points of the first half for a 41-34 lead. Jacob...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Open ESPN Events Invitational Against Nebraska on Thanksgiving
NORMAN – Oklahoma opens the ESPN Events Invitational against former Big 12 foe Nebraska on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. (CT) at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The game will open the evening quarterfinal slate and will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Randolph Childress on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Enter Final Week of Regular Season Play
NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team closes out the regular season for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sooners head to Ames, Iowa for a mid-week match against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, before hosting the regular season finale and Senior Night inside the McCasland Field House against TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday.
oklahoma Sooner
Perkins Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
NORMAN – Freshman Morgan Perkins was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Tuesday. She is the third Sooner in 2022 to earn multiple weekly accolades and joins Taylor Preston as the only Sooner freshmen to earn conference weekly honors this season.
oklahoma Sooner
Wilson Sets Program Record in Loss at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – — Megan Wilson set a program record for service aces in a single season with 55 as the Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match, 3-1, at Iowa State Wednesday night, inside the Hilton Coliseum. OU was down 2-0 in the match after Iowa State...
oklahoma Sooner
Fatta to Represent Team USA at Swiss Cup
NORMAN – Future Sooner and recent signee, Addison Fatta, has been selected to compete at the 2022 Swiss Cup, held Sunday in Zürich, Switzerland. She will join OU men's gymnastics alumnus and 2020 Tokyo Olympian, Yul Moldauer, in representing Team USA at the prestigious senior international event. "I...
