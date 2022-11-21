NORMAN – Oklahoma opens the ESPN Events Invitational against former Big 12 foe Nebraska on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. (CT) at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The game will open the evening quarterfinal slate and will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Randolph Childress on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO