Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
WPBF News 25
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Announcing the 2023 Diamond Award Recipient
During the holiday season, we think about others and how to give back to our community. So, there is no better time to announce our 2023 DIAMOND award recipient. For over 17 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a deserving recipient to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award, a woman who has achieved success in her professional career and continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble, and Driven businesswoman. It is with great pleasure that I announce the recipient of the 2023 DIAMOND Award: Andrea Virgin, President & Founder of Virgin Design, and Founder of The Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation.
Bounce Sporting Club Plans Delray Location
It’s the fourth location for the high-end sports-bar-meets-nightlife brand
esports in Wellington: In-person gaming league for children to open at Village Park
WELLINGTON — A new esports league for gamers ages 8 to 17 to compete playing Fortnite, League Legends and Valorant is coming to Wellington. It will be the first Florida location for the XP League, a national esports league. ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Rib Spherical Up taking place right this moment in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Rib Round Up gets underway Saturday at noon at the iThink Financial Amphitheater with all the finger-lickin’ BBQ and live country music. Rib Round Up set to open gates at noon in West Palm Beach. Saturday morning vendors started putting meat...
International Fast Casual Falafel Chain Maoz Vegetarian Plans Boynton Beach Location
The brand has three South Florida locations, plus locations in Barcelona, São Paulo, Paris, and Amsterdam
Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar to Expand with Two New Franchise Locations Next Year
South Florida’s homegrown casual-dining coffee bar is growing to nine cafes
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
bocaratontribune.com
Jewish Federation Kick-Offs Women’s Philanthropy with Noted Author
The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy welcomed women in-person to celebrate the start of the Fall season. The inspiring morning highlighted the impact of the Jewish Federation, and author Elyssa Friedland delivered the keynote. The breakfast event was held October 26, 2022, at Temple Beth El, Schaefer Family Campus in Boca Raton. Event Co-chairs Jill Swimmer and Madeline Tabin were honored and happy to work together on this year’s Fall Kickoff and Spring Fling. Event sponsors were Atlas Event Rentals, Ivan & Co. Fine Jewelers, and the Jewish Book Council. Boca Raton Observer Magazine was the exclusive Magazine Sponsor.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Alba Palm Seaside is the brand new luxurious waterfront condominium in West Palm Seaside
Alba Palm Beach’s sales office opened last month with a reservation boon that set aside about 35% of its units in the first few days as inventory in West Palm Beach’s luxury condo market remains tight. The Alba development is another sign that the demand for residential options...
cw34.com
FAU says it's trying to address doctor shortage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A school in our area says it's trying to do something to alleviate the doctor shortage in Florida. According to Julie Pilitsis, the Dean of the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the state of Florida is short about 2,000 doctors. She says...
Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana to Open in Fort Lauderdale
It’s the sixth U.S. location for the family owned pizza chain
wflx.com
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
WSVN-TV
Yo-ho, yo-ho, Bluefoot Pirate Adventures is offering a private sunset cruise for adults
If being a pirate means drinking bottles of rum while sailing the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway, sign us up, mates. A sunset cruise for adults promises a pirate’s life for you — water cannons included. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the arr-rated story. Shiver me timbers, Lynn and...
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
matadornetwork.com
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
bocaratontribune.com
FAU Receives $7.5 Million Gift to Name Arena
Eleanor R. Baldwin has made a $7.5 million gift commitment to Florida Atlantic University Athletics. In recognition of the gift and following recent approval by the Board of Trustees, FAU’s basketball and volleyball facility will now be known as the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. “I am so proud of...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in West Palm Beach this year? This post covers Christmas West Palm Beach 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in West Palm Beach, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
