Wellington, FL

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Announcing the 2023 Diamond Award Recipient

During the holiday season, we think about others and how to give back to our community. So, there is no better time to announce our 2023 DIAMOND award recipient. For over 17 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a deserving recipient to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award, a woman who has achieved success in her professional career and continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble, and Driven businesswoman. It is with great pleasure that I announce the recipient of the 2023 DIAMOND Award: Andrea Virgin, President & Founder of Virgin Design, and Founder of The Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation.
BOCA RATON, FL
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Jewish Federation Kick-Offs Women’s Philanthropy with Noted Author

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy welcomed women in-person to celebrate the start of the Fall season. The inspiring morning highlighted the impact of the Jewish Federation, and author Elyssa Friedland delivered the keynote. The breakfast event was held October 26, 2022, at Temple Beth El, Schaefer Family Campus in Boca Raton. Event Co-chairs Jill Swimmer and Madeline Tabin were honored and happy to work together on this year’s Fall Kickoff and Spring Fling. Event sponsors were Atlas Event Rentals, Ivan & Co. Fine Jewelers, and the Jewish Book Council. Boca Raton Observer Magazine was the exclusive Magazine Sponsor.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FAU says it's trying to address doctor shortage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A school in our area says it's trying to do something to alleviate the doctor shortage in Florida. According to Julie Pilitsis, the Dean of the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the state of Florida is short about 2,000 doctors. She says...
BOCA RATON, FL
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape

Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
FAU Receives $7.5 Million Gift to Name Arena

Eleanor R. Baldwin has made a $7.5 million gift commitment to Florida Atlantic University Athletics. In recognition of the gift and following recent approval by the Board of Trustees, FAU’s basketball and volleyball facility will now be known as the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. “I am so proud of...
BOCA RATON, FL

