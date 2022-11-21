Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Aiden Niko Offutt, a missing 10-year-old from Montgomery Village. Offutt was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Road in Montgomery Village. Offutt is approximately 4-feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black and red Nike hoodie, blue jeans and gray Crocs. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. The post 10-year-old reported missing in Montgomery Village appeared first on Shore News Network.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO