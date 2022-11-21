2014 United High School graduate Riley Whitsitt has worn many hats since his 3-sport playing days as a Red Storm student-athlete and National Honor Society student. After graduating high school, Riley earned his Associate’s Degree at Carl Sandburg College in 2016 and then received his Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois State University in 2018. He was a Student Ambassador during his time at Sandburg. Getting work done in the classroom is just a part of what Riley has done in the last the last several years. His love of sports drew him into the world of youth sports coaches. He has spent time as a volunteer assistant coach for his own baseball coach while playing at United High School, Ryan Molek. He has also volunteered as a youth basketball coach in the area for several years. Currently, Riley is a physical education teacher at Immaculate Conception Junior High School in Monmouth. Coaching is still on the table, however, as he has served as an assistant in the Trojan girls basketball program and has been the ICS junior high cross country head coach since the program was started a few years back during the covid year of 2020. A program that began with just a couple kids has grown each year that Riley has headed it up, having 12 kids on the squad this past fall.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO