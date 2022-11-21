Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quad City Storm Host Dollar Beer Night, Sock Toss This Weekend
Are you ready to sock it to the ice in Moline, Storm fans?. Quad City Storm is holding dollar beer night and sock chuck night at 7:10 p.m. Saturday night at the Vibrant Arena, 1401 River Drive, Moline. Fans are encouraged to bring new-packaged socks and underwear to throw on...
This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem
If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
Meet Sunshine, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Sunshine is a 13 year old female spayed Chinese Crested dog. She is a very smart gal. She is very...
Visit Quad Cities Opens Reimagined Destination Center
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), celebrates the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center, located at 102 S. Harrison St. in Davenport, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The public is invited to stop by from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and...
Group O Partners With Quad Cities River Bandits To Help Local Charities
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O was proud to partner with the Quad Cities River Bandits this baseball season to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples”, Minor League Baseball’s (MiLB) “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
977wmoi.com
2014 United Graduate Riley Whitsitt Wearing Many Hats Since His Days as a Student-Athlete
2014 United High School graduate Riley Whitsitt has worn many hats since his 3-sport playing days as a Red Storm student-athlete and National Honor Society student. After graduating high school, Riley earned his Associate’s Degree at Carl Sandburg College in 2016 and then received his Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois State University in 2018. He was a Student Ambassador during his time at Sandburg. Getting work done in the classroom is just a part of what Riley has done in the last the last several years. His love of sports drew him into the world of youth sports coaches. He has spent time as a volunteer assistant coach for his own baseball coach while playing at United High School, Ryan Molek. He has also volunteered as a youth basketball coach in the area for several years. Currently, Riley is a physical education teacher at Immaculate Conception Junior High School in Monmouth. Coaching is still on the table, however, as he has served as an assistant in the Trojan girls basketball program and has been the ICS junior high cross country head coach since the program was started a few years back during the covid year of 2020. A program that began with just a couple kids has grown each year that Riley has headed it up, having 12 kids on the squad this past fall.
Blippi! The Wonderful World Tour Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Blippi! the wonderful world tour is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful...
Rock Island Schools Hosting Winter Concerts And Holiday Programs
Here is a schedule of the upcoming Winter Concerts and School Programs in RIMSD #41:. Dec. 6th—RIHS Winter Orchestra Concert @ 7:00 PM @RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 7th—Washington Music Dept. Winter Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 8th—Ridgewood @ 9:00 (3rd-6th grades and Miss Liz’s class) and...
Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night
Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
Joe Gatto Bringing The ‘Joker’ Out At Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Joe Gatto will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
“A Christmas Carol” Brings the Laughs to The Mockingbird
The Mockingbird’s new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will bring the world of Charles Dickens to life with a new whacky experience!. It’s time for KSTT Davenport’s annual radio presentation of “A Christmas Carol” and a snow storm is about to ruin everything! If it can go wrong it does as two former vaudeville stars and a frazzled stage manager stumble to finish the world’s most beloved holiday tale!
Quad-Cities Author Sean Leary Offers Book Of Optimistic Tales For Difficult Times
Change. We undergo transformations every day of our lives, in ways small and significant, in ways good and bad. Sean Leary’s “Does The Shed Skin Know It Was Once A Snake?” offers 11 award-winning short stories dealing with the life changes many of us face, and the positive ways in which our lives can transform, even in difficult times.
What If The Three Wise Men Were Ninja Wizards? New Book Signing TODAY In Davenport!
You’ve all heard the classic tale of the Nativity – Joseph and Mary travel to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus as the three wise men follow a star to offer their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. But what if… the three wise men were NINJA WIZARDS,...
Boetje’s Mustard Served Up Award As One Of The Top Businesses In Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has cut the mustard, by being honored as one of the best businesses in Illinois, as part of the Illinois Makers Class of 2022. “Our family is so honored by this award,” said Boetje’s owner Will Kropp. “Our mustard is handcrafted and uses the original recipe that was created back in 1889 right here in Rock Island.”
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Meet The Latest Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Marnie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?
Beyond The Fluff: Uncovering The Hardcore World Of Festival Of Trees Teddy Bear Teas
Entertainment is a tricky thing. One person’s wholesome fare is another person’s demon-possessed trash. From time to time, I’ll get emails from irate people who are disappointed that I’ve recommended some bit of entertainment they find to be offensive. One of them messaged me about it. Another called me, taking me to task for “leading children down the path of evil.” How she knew I’d been a tour guide at Disneyland is beyond me. But nonetheless, this lady wasn’t pleased. “You shouldn’t be telling parents to let their children go to demonic concerts…you should be warning them about harmful entertainment!” she said.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Opens ‘White Christmas’ This Weekend
A Circa ’21 family favorite returns just in time for the holiday season! Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.
