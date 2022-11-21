Read full article on original website
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
asu.edu
20 years in: A look at President Crow's vision for accessibility and excellence in the New American University
Over 20 years, Crow has shaped ASU to address higher-education inequities. After taking helm in 2002, president tackled inequities in higher education. As a child in the late 1960s, Michael Crow grasped the deep divide between the TV images of men bouncing on the moon and the struggles of the working-class families in his community.
asu.edu
Alumni Highlight: Cronkite alumna charts own path in her career
After graduating in 2012 from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Samantha Melbourneweaver has reached new heights in her first decade of post-graduate success. She is approaching her one-year anniversary as assistant managing editor for audience at the Los Angeles Times, and hopes to inspire future media professionals at the Cronkite School.
asu.edu
New project places personal stories at center of democracy research
In a time of question and doubt for many Americans about the future of democracy in the U.S., a group of units at Arizona State University have partnered to create the Defending Democracy project. Defending Democracy, created by the Center for the Study of Religion and Conflict, The Melikian Center:...
asu.edu
Food for thought
What will we be eating in the year 2075? Which of our favorite foods will be off the table? And what can be done to replace concerns about scarcity with the security of emerging resources and solutions? . These questions and more were explored at Arizona State University’s Emerge 2022: Eating...
asu.edu
Way to grow: Sustainable food takes root on ASU campuses
Polytechnic campus Tempe campus Downtown Phoenix campus. Orderly rows of lettuce, flowers and vegetables in raised planter beds flourish alongside pecan and citrus trees at the Garden Commons on Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus. Here, students toil in the desert sun, planting bok choy, cilantro and jalapeños, as they the...
asu.edu
Stimulating manufacturing innovation in ASU’s MADE Science and Technology Center
Graduate research associate M. Faisal Riyad uses 3D printing technology in the Manufacturing Innovation Lab led by Associate Professor Keng Hsu in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks at ASU’s Polytechnic campus. Photographer: Sona Srinarayana/ASU. Manufacturing concepts that are being developed in Arizona State University labs will soon...
asu.edu
Graduate College Distinguished Lecture to address how underrepresented students can succeed in academia
SDSU Provost Salvador Hector Ochoa to deliver keynote. Interested in a career in academia following graduation but don't know where to start? That dilemma is common for many, especially those who are historically underserved. This year, Salvador Hector Ochoa, provost of San Diego State University, will visit Arizona State University...
asu.edu
Neighborhoods as a space for creativity, connection
ASU research examines evolving use of streets, sidewalks, driveways during the pandemic. In spring 2020, as the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders shuttered schools and indoor public spaces, many people found themselves holed up in their homes while still yearning to remain social creatures. From that desire for human connection,...
