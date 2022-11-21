Read full article on original website
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Walmart shooting - latest: Teenager among six ‘targeted’ by suspect Andre Bing in Chesapeake rampage
A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting. Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive. A law enforcement source told...
