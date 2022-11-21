ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs return to practice, still buzzing over Munich win

By Kevin Lewis
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Buccaneers enter week 12 of the NFL season with a 5-5 record and a 1/2 game lead over Atlanta in the NFC South division. Tampa Bay hopes the bye week gives them the recharge they need to build some momentum for their final seven games. They have been back for more than a week, but some of the players are still buzzing over their win over Seattle in Munich, Germany.

"It was electric man! No matter who had the ball or where it was at. Any time it got kicked, it got louder," exclaimed Bucs defensive tackle William Gholston. "No matter who had the ball, everybody was standing up. It was so energetic. It’s crazy to play in something like that. There was no way to say momentum shifted here or there because it was rolling the whole night."

Bucs rookie running back Rachaad White had 22 carries for 105 yards against the Seahawks. He also came home with a little extra luggage. The NFL Network awarded him with the "Angry Run Scepter" for his third-quarter stiff arm of Seattle defensive back Quandre Diggs.

"I’m an even-keeled guy," White joked after Monday's practice. "So my impression was, it was just a play to me. But then everybody was excited. It was a good way to get the team rallied up and fired up. As I could see from my teammates, the guys' reactions... it was pretty smooth or it to be like that."

White is getting more and more touches as the season progresses, and he said he feels more and more comfortable in the Bucs' offense.

"My confidence is at an all-time high. It just comes along with it," White added. "Just knowing your job, doing your job. Things I can control are my attitude and my effort. And when I play, that’s what I control."

White was the starter in the Seattle game, and fellow running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury in the win. White said he didn't know if he would be named the starter moving forward.

The Bucs (5-5) travel to Cleveland (3-7) for a date with the Browns on Sunday afternoon at 1 P.M.

