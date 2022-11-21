ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Chiefs & Chargers Fans Brawl During Intense Matchup

Chiefs and Chargers fans had it out for each other on Sunday. Just a couple of nights ago, the Chiefs and Chargers played in a huge Divisional rivalry game. While the Chargers came close to winning it, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City were able to pull out the W. Although Los Angeles was playing at home, that SoFi crowd was not enough to get them over the hump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Ringer

Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
NBC Sports

Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to two all-time NFL greats

Rhamondre Stevenson has quickly become one of the New England Patriots' most valuable players on offense. If you ask Pats head coach Bill Belichick, the second-year running back's development has been nothing short of elite. During Thursday night's Patriots-Vikings matchup, NBC broadcaster Jason Garrett revealed that Belichick raved about Stevenson...
The Ringer

47 Minutes Added on?! Plus, What’s the Point of VAR?!

The Premier League may be on pause but that doesn’t mean we are! Welcome to the first episode of The Football Fill-In World Cup edition! Today we are joined by Wolves Legend Steve Bull and Rhino Legs Tom! Bully gives us his opinion on England in the game vs. Iran and gives us his ratings of each player!
FOX Sports

Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 11 victory and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with the owner of John Brown BBQ, Josh Bowen, as he explains why it’s the official Chiefs bar in New York City and Patrick Mahomes’ success helping to save his business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS CITY, MO

