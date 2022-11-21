Read full article on original website
Martha Aleta Wright
There was a joyful reunion in heaven on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, when Martha Aleta Wright, 96, escaped the suffering of this life for the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing and will be greatly missed. Martha was...
Mariah Peckham Barkdull Eldridge
Mariah Peckham Barkdull Eldridge passed away peacefully and quietly with the angels in the early hours at home with her family on November 16, 2022 in Marianna, FL. She was born on September 28, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to Edward White Barkdull, M.D., and Maria Hardin Hill Barkdull. Her father,...
JAIL Report for November 21, 2022
Jerath Hicks, 32, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Earhart, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 182 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Myrtle M. Patterson
Myrtle M. Patterson, age 100, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Myrtle was born on February 17, 1922 in Marianna, FL, to the late Charlie and Ella Medlock Mayo. She graduated from Marianna High School. Throughout her lifetime she worked at the Peanut Mill, the Saw Mill, Banner’s Building Supply and Chipola Building Supply, where she retired.
Grace Thompson
Grace Thompson, age 77, of Marianna, FL, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
High School Sports Schedule for November 23- November 28
Chipola boys host Southern Union State Community College, 2 p.m. Chipola boys host Louisiana State University Eunice College, 4 p.m. Chipola girls at Daytona State College, 1 p.m. Sunday, November 27. No games are scheduled. Monday, November 28. High School Boys Basketball. Cottondale host Liberty County, JV at 5 p.m....
Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart, age 48, of Marianna, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
