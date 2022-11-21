Myrtle M. Patterson, age 100, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Myrtle was born on February 17, 1922 in Marianna, FL, to the late Charlie and Ella Medlock Mayo. She graduated from Marianna High School. Throughout her lifetime she worked at the Peanut Mill, the Saw Mill, Banner’s Building Supply and Chipola Building Supply, where she retired.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO