Georgia State

Elon Musk Hasn’t Been Able to Woo Trump Back to Twitter, So He’s Trying Marjorie Taylor Greene Instead

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Following his so-far unsuccessful attempt to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter , Elon Musk has opened the social media platform up to another once-banned far-right favorite : Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene’s personal account was reinstated Monday, Nov. 21, one day after Trump’s account was reinstated. Greene was suspended back in January for repeatedly violating the site’s Covid-19 misinformation policy at the time. The last straw came when she tweeted an image of a graph that used uncorroborated data to suggest that the covid vaccine was causing widespread death amongst recipients.

Despite the ban on her personal account, Greene did retain her official congressional. She used that one to celebrate her return, writing , “I’m the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying ‘covid misinformation.’ My account is back.”

Grene’s congressional account added, “Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;).” (As of publication, Greene had not tweeted anything unfiltered from her reinstated account.)

Greene has ostensibly been anticipating the reinstatement of her personal account since this spring when Musk first announced he was buying Twitter. Though Musk hadn’t made any comments about restoring banned accounts at the time — and he had still yet to go through several months of trying to weasel out of the deal — Greene confidently tweeted from her congressional account in April, “Prepare for blue check mark full-scale meltdown after @elonmusk  seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored.”

Even before she dove headfirst into medical conspiracies, Greene’s social media presence was defined by misinformation, vitriol, and conspiracy. Before she assumed office, Greene promoted Qanon conspiracies and even blamed a wildfire in California on the existence of a Jewish-controlled space laser . She spread conspiracy theories that the mass shootings in Parkland , Las Vegas , and Sandy Hook were false flag operations orchestrated by gun control advocates. Greene feuded with survivors of the Parkland shooting, even filming herself harassing and berating Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg. In one social media post, Greene referred to him as “#LittleHitler.”

This summer, in the aftermath of a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Greene suggested the shooting was staged to “persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control.” She later tweeted an extensive thread on Twitter in which she blamed mass shootings on the use of antidepressants . Greene tweeted an obviously photoshopped image of the Highland Park shooter in a jail cell and demanded to know if he was “in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in [the] photo?” “That’s not his bedroom,” Greene wrote, “what drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use?”

In August, during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Greene tweeted that Republican senators voting to confirm Jackson were “pro-pedophile.” The allegation was part of widespread efforts by Republicans to discredit Jackson and included insinuations that she would have defended Nazi war criminals and bizarre lines of questioning regarding her thoughts on babies being racist .

It’s clear that Greene’s social media troubles have not been a deterrent to either herself or GOP leadership. Representative Kevin McCarthy, who is vying for a position as the new House speaker, has indicated that he will be lifting Greene’s ban from holding committee assignments in the new congress. Greene herself has indicated that she plans to use any new powers she’s granted with gusto, telling a crowd of Trump supporters at an October rally that “there’s a lot of traitors and criminals that need to be held accountable.”

Now she has two accounts with which to spread her message.

This story is developing…

Comments / 24

Grumpy old smartaleck
3d ago

A Repreaentative of the American government who spreads lies and hate is okay with Mr Billionaire if it brings in more money. When did capitalism become more important than common decency?⚖️🇺🇸

Truthsocialiopath
3d ago

Musk thinks he's the puppet master for those of you on Twitter. We'll see how long this version of The Jerry Springer show will last.

90807
3d ago

greene owns stock and lost most of it in untruth antisocial. Trump signed a non compete agreement with his truth. so he can't tweet. whatever mtg bf tells her she will do.

Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Salon

It's not just Trump: Midterms show the religious right is an albatross around the GOP's neck

A couple of weeks out from a midterm election in which Republicans dramatically underperformed, one major theme has emerged in the post-mortems: Donald Trump is to blame. Turns out that voters do not like efforts to overthrow democracy, like Trump's attempted coup or the January 6 insurrection. As data analyst Nate Cohn at the New York Times demonstrated, Trump's "preferred primary candidates" — who usually won a Trump endorsement by backing his Big Lie — fell behind "other G.O.P. candidates by about five percentage points." The result is a number of state, local and congressional offices were lost that Republicans might otherwise have won.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
