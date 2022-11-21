ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Harrisburg woman accused of abusing her 2-month-old son

A Harrisburg woman has been charged with assaulting her 2-month-old son while the pair were staying at a maternity home, court documents said. Ayanna G. Thompson, 23, and her son were living at the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home in July when the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Staff members reportedly noticed bruising across the bridge of the baby’s nose and under his eyes.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison

United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX 43

Dauphin County man charged with assaulting, strangling two-year-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a two-year-old. David Christopher Thomas, 33, from Wiconisco was arrested for aggravated assault against a child less than six, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Thomas allegedly physically assaulted the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man sentenced for puppy gunpoint robbery in Lancaster County

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies

READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man charged after allegedly kidnapping three children

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man has been charged with the kidnapping of three children in Gettysburg. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot with three children inside.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
