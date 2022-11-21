Read full article on original website
Santa actor sentenced for indecently assaulting child in central Pa.: police
A man who dressed up as Santa for venue events was sentenced earlier this year for indecently assaulting a minor in Adams County, according to state police. John Paul Kruger, 58, of Hanover, received 11.5-23 months in the Adams County prison after he pleaded nolo contendere in March to indecent assault of a minor younger than 13 years old and corruption of a minor.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg woman accused of abusing her 2-month-old son
A Harrisburg woman has been charged with assaulting her 2-month-old son while the pair were staying at a maternity home, court documents said. Ayanna G. Thompson, 23, and her son were living at the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home in July when the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Staff members reportedly noticed bruising across the bridge of the baby’s nose and under his eyes.
local21news.com
Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison
United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
Dauphin County man charged with assaulting, strangling two-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a two-year-old. David Christopher Thomas, 33, from Wiconisco was arrested for aggravated assault against a child less than six, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Thomas allegedly physically assaulted the...
Preliminary hearing delayed until 2023 for man charged with allegedly buying and selling body parts
ENOLA, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Aug. 18. The preliminary hearing for a man accused of buying and selling human remains has been delayed until next year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was charged following an investigation...
Harrisburg homicide suspect stabbed man 18 times with his own knife: police
A man killed at Hall Manor earlier this month brought a knife to a confrontation, but it was taken from him before he was stabbed 18 times, and now police have arrested his assailant. Angel Echevarria-Rivera, 32, is charged with criminal homicide in the incident that resulted in the death...
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
Judge affirms conviction of Pa. man in beating death of ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter
SUNBURY – The trial judge has affirmed the third-degree conviction of a Northumberland County man in the death of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. Judge Charles H. Saylor in an opinion Thursday found the evidence supported the conviction of Jahrid Josef Burgess and there were no legal errors in last year’s trial.
Pa. woman who admitted stealing from dementia victim placed on probation
SUNBURY – A Northumberland County woman who admitted participating with her estranged husband in a power of attorney scheme to steal $80,170 from a great aunt suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease has been placed on five years’ probation. The sentenced imposed last Thursday on Melissa Lee...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for puppy gunpoint robbery in Lancaster County
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
abc27.com
Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies
READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 3 children in Pennsylvania
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for allegedly kidnapping three children on Monday. According to WHP-TV, the Gettysburg Police Department said officers arrested Jason Harris, 44, for allegedly stealing a car in a Walmart parking lot that had three children inside. According to WHTM,...
Dunkin' Employee With Criminal Charges Slaps 'Karen' Customer, Who Uses Shoe In Beat Down
A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.
abc27.com
Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Family offering $100,000 reward in Carroll County homicide from 2003, say police
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — The family of a man murdered in Carroll County 18 years ago is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed him. Investigators say they believe Richard Atkins, Jr. was targeted and the motive for...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boys kidnapped in Walmart parking lot call 911 from SUV traveling 120 mph, PA cops say
While a dad got out of his SUV to go inside Walmart, another man jumped in and took off with the father’s three boys in the backseat, according to authorities in Pennsylvania. The kidnapped boys called 911, and one of them said he was in a vehicle with a...
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping three children
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man has been charged with the kidnapping of three children in Gettysburg. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot with three children inside.
PennLive.com
$4K reward offered in exchange for arrests of Dauphin County jewelry store thieves
Up to $4,000 is available to anyone who can help police arrest the seven men suspected of robbing a Dauphin County jewelry store earlier this month. Seven men clad in dark clothing and masks robbed Barals Jewelers and Gift Center around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 10, on the 5400 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township, police said.
abc27.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
PennLive.com
