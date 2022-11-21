Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’

Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
wbgo.org
Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards
In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
roi-nj.com
Gilmore, Cook named to board of trustees at Newark Beth
The Rev. Phillip Gilmore Sr. and Denise Cook have been elected to serve on the board of trustees at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the hospital announced. Gilmore leads the St. John’s Community Baptist Church in the South Ward section of Newark. He is president of New Heights Ministries, a nonprofit corporation, which completed five affordable housing projects in the cities of Newark and Orange.
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
Hoboken Shelter’s 19th Annual Auction includes Autographed Guitars from Jon Bon Jovi
The Hoboken Shelter’s 19th Annual Auction, a holiday tradition in the Hoboken community, kicks off with a virtual auction option opening from December 9 to 14 on the Greater Giving website. It culminates with a live auction celebration on the evening of December 14 at modern and upscale Birch...
roi-nj.com
Neighborhood Investment Program: 4 Newark organizations to share more than $725K
The first four Newark community organizations selected to participate in the Neighborhood Investment Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the city’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19, were announced Tuesday. The four groups will share in $731,505 in funding that was approved by...
Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
News 12
Englewood school district mourning loss of newly hired superintendent
The Englewood Public School District has announced the tragic and sudden death of its newly hired superintendent. "We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away," the district wrote in an online message to parents, families and the community.
Community fridges aim to offer free food beyond Thanksgiving
Mutual aid and ‘dedicated’ volunteers help ensure that Jersey City’s needy residents have access to food 24/7. While politicians hand out free turkeys and nonprofits host annual food drives this holiday, community fridges aim to provide free produce and goods year round. Community fridges offer convenient daily...
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,
Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
Local business owners and first responders raise funds for cancer research
On November 29, local business owners and colorectal cancer advocates Bob and Marlene Ceragno will host their annual “No-Shave November” Shave-Off event in North Bergen. The event raises awareness and funds for Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) at their Eye Contact Vision Center in the township. When Bob was diagnosed with colon cancer, his life turned upside down.
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
Hudson Reporter
Get ‘vaxxed for the holidays’ at Bayonne City Hall
Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
njbmagazine.com
NJ Reentry Corporation Opens Union County Facility
The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”
Bayonne to hold ceremony commemorating new bell and clock tower
Mayor James Davis has announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a ceremony for the new bell and clock tower at Fitzpatrick Park on Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at 27th Street and Avenue C. The bell tower’s location, Fitzpatrick Park, is named after former Mayor Francis G....
Jersey Proud: Bloomfield holds annual turkey giveaway for families in need
The Bloomfield mayor's turkey giveaway has been a holiday tradition for more than a dozen years.
okcheartandsoul.com
Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey
“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
Village Voice
Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died
This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’
The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
Hudson Reporter
