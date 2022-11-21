Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’

The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO