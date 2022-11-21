ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’

By Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbgo.org

Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards

In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Gilmore, Cook named to board of trustees at Newark Beth

The Rev. Phillip Gilmore Sr. and Denise Cook have been elected to serve on the board of trustees at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the hospital announced. Gilmore leads the St. John’s Community Baptist Church in the South Ward section of Newark. He is president of New Heights Ministries, a nonprofit corporation, which completed five affordable housing projects in the cities of Newark and Orange.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Neighborhood Investment Program: 4 Newark organizations to share more than $725K

The first four Newark community organizations selected to participate in the Neighborhood Investment Program, an initiative aimed at strengthening the city’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19, were announced Tuesday. The four groups will share in $731,505 in funding that was approved by...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Englewood school district mourning loss of newly hired superintendent

The Englewood Public School District has announced the tragic and sudden death of its newly hired superintendent. "We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away," the district wrote in an online message to parents, families and the community.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,

Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Get ‘vaxxed for the holidays’ at Bayonne City Hall

Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
BAYONNE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ Reentry Corporation Opens Union County Facility

The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”
UNION COUNTY, NJ
okcheartandsoul.com

Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey

“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
PATERSON, NJ
Village Voice

Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died

This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’

The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy