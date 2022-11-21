Elon Musk says Twitter will enact a general amnesty for suspended accounts next week. The billionaire continued his ad hoc strategy of making policy by Twitter poll, asking users on Wednesday, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” He did not specify which laws.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Slams Elon Musk: "He's Decimated His Staff and Degraded His Product"CBS News "Resuming Its Posting" on Twitter After Pause Over Security ConcernsElon Musk Restores Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Online Poll A majority (72 percent) of the 3.1...

48 MINUTES AGO