Benzinga

So You Told Your Family To Invest In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At Thanksgiving Last Year? Here's How Much They Now Have (And Why You Might Be Eating Alone)

For many Americans across the country, meals will be had with families on Thursday to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. One topic of conversation could be dreaded by some family members. What Happened: The Thanksgiving Day holiday traditions for many include watching parades, eating a delicious meal, watching football games and...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Hedera's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Hedera's HBAR/USD price has increased 3.06% over the past 24 hours to $0.05, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $0.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.57.
Benzinga

Crypto Analyst Says This Dogecoin 'Relative' Surge May Be Real Deal: 'Buy When It's Boring'

A popular cryptocurrency analyst said that Litecoin’s LTC/USD recent price surge is indicative of a massive breakout. What Happened: According to pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo, Litecoin’s recent surge appears to be “the real deal” as it has been “long overdue for a solid pump”. Kaleo tweeted, “Litecoin isn’t done”.
Benzinga

What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost

Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...

