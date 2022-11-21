Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 45.1% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 30.83% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Ainos AIMD shares increased by 28.17% to $1.0. The company's...
HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock
GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock
Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock
Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
225.00M Reasons To Be Bullish On Surgery Partners Stock
T. Devin O'Reilly, Board Member at Surgery Partners SGRY, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that O'Reilly purchased 9,183,673 shares of Surgery Partners. The total transaction amounted to $224,999,988.
Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal
Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Massive Insider Trade At Avid Technology
Tom J. A. Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer & SVP at Avid Technology AVID, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology. The total transaction amounted to $836,383.
Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock
Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock
Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
111K Reasons To Be Bullish On Alset Stock
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Alset AEI, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chan purchased 600,000 shares of Alset. The total transaction amounted to $111,240.
