Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 45.1% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 30.83% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Ainos AIMD shares increased by 28.17% to $1.0. The company's...
Benzinga

HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock

GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
Benzinga

Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock

Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
Benzinga

The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock

Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
Benzinga

225.00M Reasons To Be Bullish On Surgery Partners Stock

T. Devin O'Reilly, Board Member at Surgery Partners SGRY, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that O'Reilly purchased 9,183,673 shares of Surgery Partners. The total transaction amounted to $224,999,988.
Benzinga

Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal

Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga

Massive Insider Trade At Avid Technology

Tom J. A. Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer & SVP at Avid Technology AVID, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology. The total transaction amounted to $836,383.
Benzinga

Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock

Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Benzinga

President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock

Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
Benzinga

111K Reasons To Be Bullish On Alset Stock

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Alset AEI, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chan purchased 600,000 shares of Alset. The total transaction amounted to $111,240.

