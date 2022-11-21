Read full article on original website
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Bar Harbor Passes Citizens Initiative Limiting the Number of Cruise Ship Passengers Allowed On Shore
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Kosta's Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME
Ellsworth Scout Troop 86 Christmas Tree Sale – 2022
The annual Ellsworth Scout Troop 86 Christmas Tree Sale begins on Saturday, November 26th at the Small Animal Clinic parking lot near the Ellsworth Car Wash on High Street. All proceeds will go to help support the Troop's 2023 adventures like summer camp, camp-outs, rafting, volunteer work, personal development and more!
penbaypilot.com
Fōda marks the spot as Appleton’s only restaurant
APPLETON—A farmhouse with a stone hearth and fireplace, a giant pond, and three acres in the countryside is the newest hotspot in Appleton. Chef and owner of Camden’s popular breakfast and lunch spot Boynton-McKay, Brian Beggarly has teamed up with chef Andrew Bridge, formerly of Thomaston’s Station 118, to open Appleton’s only bar and restaurant, Fōda, which is an old English word for “food.”
Lobster Fishermen/Women Invited to Lead 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade
The organizers of the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade have issued an open invitation to all local Lobster Fishermen/Women to lead the parade as Grand Marshals on Saturday, December 3rd!. Fishermen/women are encouraged to decorate/light up their truck or boats and help usher in the spirit of the season...
94.3 WCYY
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
wabi.tv
Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Pledges $7,500 in Matching Funds to Hancock County Food Pantries
This winter is proving to be especially stressful for Mainers with the ever increasing costs. The higher heating bills, the cost of food, the electric rate increases, the gasoline prices.. All of these are increasing faster than wages. Luckily Mainers are extremely generous, and those who are able and willing...
Lily Philbrook’s 10th Annual Angel Tree
Lily Philbrook is at it again! For the 10th year in a row, with the Community's support she has her Angel Tree, and is looking for your help to make this a Merry Christmas for families in the greater Ellsworth area. If you or your family want to take care...
Down East
Our Favorite Maine-Themed Advent Calendar Is Filled With Amazing Chocolate
When Kate McAleer opened Bixby Chocolate in an old ice warehouse in Rockland, in 2011, she was the only Maine chocolatier working from scratch, beginning with unroasted cocoa beans, and she offered just one line of candy bars. Now, Bixby offers more than 50 products, many of which — from pecan-pie truffles to chocolate-covered Amarena cherries to maple-vanilla bonbons — appear in the Advent calendars McAleer introduced last year. The icons on each perforated door — roaring fire, Bean boots, lobsterboat — were drawn by Portland graphic designer Mali Welch and lean more Maine-y and wintery than explicitly Christmas-y, because McAleer wanted to capture the seasonal spirit regardless of personal holiday traditions. “It was just such a joyful time as a child,” she says. “So expressing that joy in the form of this calendar is kind of like one of my Wilhelmina Wonka dreams come true.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday December 10th
The 8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday, December 10th at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a FREE event, but families are asked to bring a donation. You could bring a new unwrapped toy for the Maine Seacoast Mission's Christmas Program or a gently used coat for H.O.M.E Inc who distributes warm clothing to folks in need in Hancock County.
foxbangor.com
Zoom discussion regarding Sears Island’s possible windfarm
SEARS ISLAND – An offshore wind farm may be coming to Sears Island in Searsport. Right now, the island is the largest undeveloped, uninhabited causeway accessible island on the Eastern coast of the United States. Tonight, The Sierra Club Maine is hosting a virtual community conversation about this possible...
Free Thanksgiving Dinners on Thanksgiving Day November 24
There are 2 FREE Thanksgiving Dinners that are being served on the actual day of Thanksgiving, November 24th, 1 in Ellsworth and 1 in Sullivan. Here are the details. The Elllsworth Elks Lodge located at 317 High Street, just past Brown's Appliance are offering Thanksgiving from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023
BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year. Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
5th Annual Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest December 10
After a 2-year hiatus hiatus, the Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest is returning on Saturday, December 10th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To celebrate, the prize purse has been doubled, with this year's grand prize of $500 and a community favorite prize of $250 and a children's prize of $250.
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors in Ellsworth Saturday November 19
Once again this year, the VFW Post 109 in Ellsworth is offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 19th for seniors at 12 Noon. The Post is located at 419 Main Street in Ellsworth. Doors open at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served at 12 Noon.
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
