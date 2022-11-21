ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Scout Troop 86 Christmas Tree Sale – 2022

The annual Ellsworth Scout Troop 86 Christmas Tree Sale begins on Saturday, November 26th at the Small Animal Clinic parking lot near the Ellsworth Car Wash on High Street. All proceeds will go to help support the Troop's 2023 adventures like summer camp, camp-outs, rafting, volunteer work, personal development and more!
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Fōda marks the spot as Appleton’s only restaurant

APPLETON—A farmhouse with a stone hearth and fireplace, a giant pond, and three acres in the countryside is the newest hotspot in Appleton. Chef and owner of Camden’s popular breakfast and lunch spot Boynton-McKay, Brian Beggarly has teamed up with chef Andrew Bridge, formerly of Thomaston’s Station 118, to open Appleton’s only bar and restaurant, Fōda, which is an old English word for “food.”
APPLETON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Lily Philbrook’s 10th Annual Angel Tree

Lily Philbrook is at it again! For the 10th year in a row, with the Community's support she has her Angel Tree, and is looking for your help to make this a Merry Christmas for families in the greater Ellsworth area. If you or your family want to take care...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Down East

Our Favorite Maine-Themed Advent Calendar Is Filled With Amazing Chocolate

When Kate McAleer opened Bixby Chocolate in an old ice warehouse in Rockland, in 2011, she was the only Maine chocolatier working from scratch, beginning with unroasted cocoa beans, and she offered just one line of candy bars. Now, Bixby offers more than 50 products, many of which — from pecan-pie truffles to chocolate-covered Amarena cherries to maple-vanilla bonbons — appear in the Advent calendars McAleer introduced last year. The icons on each perforated door — roaring fire, Bean boots, lobsterboat — were drawn by Portland graphic designer Mali Welch and lean more Maine-y and wintery than explicitly Christmas-y, because McAleer wanted to capture the seasonal spirit regardless of personal holiday traditions. “It was just such a joyful time as a child,” she says. “So expressing that joy in the form of this calendar is kind of like one of my Wilhelmina Wonka dreams come true.”
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday December 10th

The 8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday, December 10th at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a FREE event, but families are asked to bring a donation. You could bring a new unwrapped toy for the Maine Seacoast Mission's Christmas Program or a gently used coat for H.O.M.E Inc who distributes warm clothing to folks in need in Hancock County.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Zoom discussion regarding Sears Island’s possible windfarm

SEARS ISLAND – An offshore wind farm may be coming to Sears Island in Searsport. Right now, the island is the largest undeveloped, uninhabited causeway accessible island on the Eastern coast of the United States. Tonight, The Sierra Club Maine is hosting a virtual community conversation about this possible...
SEARSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary

WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
WALDOBORO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations

If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy