ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Auction of T. rex skeleton canceled after paleontologist raised concerns

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The sale of a T. rex skeleton by the British auction house Christie's was canceled Monday after a paleontologist raised concerns that the bones belonged to another dinosaur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwrgP_0jIyEAQe00
A Tyrannosaurus rex named Stan is on display at Christie's Auction House on October 1, 2020. Christie's canceled the sale of another T. rex called Shen after a paleontologist raised concerns that it included replica bones from Stan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The cancellation was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by the auction house to the BBC . The fossils were slated to go on the auction block in Hong Kong on Nov. 30 and were expected to be sold for between $15 million and $25 million.

"After consultation with the consignor of the Tyrannosaurus rex scheduled for sale on 30 November in Hong Kong, Christie's has decided to withdraw the lot," Edward Lewine, a spokesman for Christie's, said in a statement.

"The consignor has now decided to loan the specimen to a museum for public display."

Christie's had called the dinosaur, which it named Shen, the first T. rex skeleton to appear at an auction in Asia.

"It is an honor to be entrusted with the first auction in Asia of a T. rex skeleton -- a groundbreaking moment for the market in the region," Francis Belin, the president of Christie's Asia Pacific , said in a statement in September .

"This is a world-class specimen for museums and institutions."

However, the skeleton was contested in recent weeks by lawyers with the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research who said that some of Shen's bones looked like those from another T. rex sold by Christie's in 2020 for $31.8 million named Stan.

The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research is a company and museum based in South Dakota that specializes in the excavation and preparation of fossils. It also sells original fossil materials and replicas.

Peter Larson, the company's president, told The New York Times that Shen's skull looked similar to Stan's skull, including holes in the lower left jaw. The company had retained the intellectual property rights to Stan after the specimen was sold, allowing it to continue to sell pricey polyurethane replicas.

Larson alleged that the owner of Shen had bought a cast of Stan to enhance it for the sale.

"They're using Stan to sell a dinosaur that's not Stan," Larson said. "It's very misleading."

Christie's later added a disclaimer to its previous news release about the sale, noting that "replica bones that were added to original bones were created by, and purchased from, Black Hills Institute of Geological Research."

"There is no T. rex skeleton extant that is entirely made up of original bones," Christie's said in a statement to the BBC. "We believe the original elements of Shen are authentic."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil

WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland

The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
natureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice

Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy