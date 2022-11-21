Read full article on original website
Related
’Tis the season to be exploited: retail workers face busy, stressful holidays
From Thanksgiving through Christmas workplace pressures mount for those charged with servicing the festival of consumerism
Black Friday air fryer deals 2022: Best discounts on Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more
Did you hear that? It was the sound of the Black Friday klaxon going off because, after weeks of waiting, the sale extravaganza has officially begun. We’re talking stellar discounts on everything from tech and gaming to laptops, mattresses and home appliances ramped up to the nines. Savvy shoppers will know that major players in the game – including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners – started their Black Friday sales weeks in advance, but many brands and retailers wait until now before unleashing their best discounts. Whether you want to save big on beauty, fashion or kids’...
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more
Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...
Comments / 0