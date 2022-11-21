ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program

The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
24/7 Wall St.

22 Jobs With the Fastest-Changing Skill Requirements

Certain jobs evolve with time — sometimes the nature of the job changes, and sometimes the necessary knowledge does. The demands from workers therefore can shift as well, in some cases quite rapidly, requiring workers to update their skills fairly frequently in response to the changing environment. Workers in such jobs often develop expertise in […]
seafoodsource.com

Crossing the Chasm: Former Davigel CEO Jean-Louis Meuric

The seafood sector has seen an explosion of innovation development over the last 20 years to address some of the industry’s biggest environmental and labor challenges. Certification, fishery improvement projects, benchmarking, audits and assessments, ratings, supply chain and traceability tools, and pre-competitive collaborations are all innovations developed to help seafood become more sustainable and more competitive in global protein markets.
Benzinga

Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
ffnews.com

Wolters Kluwer appoints Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales for FRR

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) has hired Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales. He is based in London and reports directly to Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR. Hay has an extensive background in sales management and joins Wolters Kluwer...
ffnews.com

Wefox Appoints Laura Eschricht as Chief Marketing Officer

Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, has appointed Laura Eschricht as Chief Marketing Officer, with immediate effect. Julian Teicke, CEO and Founder of wefox said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Laura to the wefox team as CMO. She joins us at an exciting time as we continue to deploy our strategy to grow our business and keep more people safe. I have no doubt her extensive knowledge and experience together with her passion and energy will help realise our goals of new markets, new technologies and as always, insurance that is fit for purpose in today’s world.”
monitordaily.com

Ryder System Ranked in FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards

Ryder System ranked among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space at the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 Awards, which were announced during the F3: Future of Freight Festival. “To face such formidable competition in an awards program as reputable as the FreightTech 25 –...
GOBankingRates

Mark Cuban’s Best Tips for Entrepreneurs

Serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban has built his $4.6 billion fortune thanks to his strong business acumen, as well as his ability to spot potential in other entrepreneurs. To date, Cuban has invested in...
Calhoun Journal

Creedmoor® Sports Promotes Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager

Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, has promoted Melanie Harris to Customer Care Manager. Harris, who previously served as a Customer Service Representative, will now oversee all customer service functions. Harris joined the company in 2020 and had an immediate impact during a very busy period for all […]
