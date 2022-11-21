Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, has appointed Laura Eschricht as Chief Marketing Officer, with immediate effect. Julian Teicke, CEO and Founder of wefox said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Laura to the wefox team as CMO. She joins us at an exciting time as we continue to deploy our strategy to grow our business and keep more people safe. I have no doubt her extensive knowledge and experience together with her passion and energy will help realise our goals of new markets, new technologies and as always, insurance that is fit for purpose in today’s world.”

22 HOURS AGO