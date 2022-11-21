Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies
An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...
Phys.org
Researchers suggest that wormholes may look almost identical to black holes
A group of researchers at Sofia University has found evidence that suggests the reason that a wormhole has never been observed is that they appear almost identical to black holes. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review D, , Petya Nedkova, Galin Gyulchev, Stoytcho Yazadjiev and Valentin Delijski...
Phys.org
Chinese writing: From complexity to greater complexity
The world's major writing systems have tended to simplify over time, with a notable exception: New research shows that the Chinese writing system has become increasingly complex over the course of its 3000-year history. The finding, made by an international team of scholars based at the University of Melbourne, the...
Phys.org
Spin correlation between paired electrons demonstrated
Physicists at the University of Basel have experimentally demonstrated for the first time that there is a negative correlation between the two spins of an entangled pair of electrons from a superconductor. For their study, the researchers used spin filters made of nanomagnets and quantum dots, as they report in the scientific journal Nature.
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Phys.org
Researchers evaluate performance of MODIS land reflectance products in water monitoring
Satellite ocean color instruments are used to characterize physical, chemical, and biological variabilities in oceanic, coastal, and inland waters. However, the massive loss and large uncertainty of remote sensing reflectance data result in difficulty in monitoring nearshore coastal and inland waters. Most of the coastal and inland waters are generally...
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
Phys.org
An ultra-short-period exoplanet discovered with TESS
Using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has detected a new ultra-short-period exoplanet. The newfound alien world, designated HD 20329 b, orbits its host star in slightly less than one day. The finding was presented November 4 on arXiv.org. TESS is conducting a survey of...
NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
Phys.org
Leading the way in superconductor research: New compounds of lanthanum and hydrogen
Superconducting materials are characterized by the fact that they lose their electrical resistance below a certain temperature, the so-called transition temperature. In principle, they would be ideal for transporting electrical energy over very long distances from the electricity producer to the consumer. Numerous energy challenges would be solved in one...
Phys.org
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
Phys.org
Farthest galaxy candidate yet known discovered by James Webb Space Telescope
Less than a week after the James Webb Space Telescope was ready for science, the first reports of discoveries of galaxies at record distances and, consequently, at record-early times appeared in preprints. Even more remarkably, these galaxies seem to be so massive that they challenge our understanding of how structure forms in the universe.
Phys.org
Who will become history's first 'parastronaut'?
The first astronaut—or astronauts—with a physical disability could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the European Space Agency. People with physical disabilities have previously been excluded from one of the most exclusive and demanding jobs on Earth—and beyond—due to strict selection requirements. Guillaume Weerts,...
Phys.org
Three-dimensional flower corollas with on-demand chiral selectivity
Researchers from Hanyang University have recently designed a three-dimensional (3D) microarray with dynamic chirality selection. Chirality is a non-superimposable property of structure; for example, the left hand looks like the right in a mirror, yet the left hand cannot be superimposed by the right. Chiral structures have been studied in the biochemical field as part of the search for drugs that bind with DNA proteins. Artificial fabrication of chiral structures has been attempted for functionality from chiral selectivity; however, it is difficult to dynamically switch the chirality.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
The real paleo diet: researchers find traces of world’s oldest meal in 550m-year-old fossil
Remains of slug-like Ediacaran animal Kimberella contain compounds suggesting it had a gut and ate bacteria and algae from the ocean floor
Phys.org
Machine learning tools autonomously classify 1,000 supernovae
Astronomers at Caltech have used a machine learning algorithm to classify 1,000 supernovae completely autonomously. The algorithm was applied to data captured by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, a sky survey instrument based at Caltech's Palomar Observatory. "We needed a helping hand, and we knew that once we trained...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal effects of defects on electron emission property of graphene electrodes
After studying the effects of irradiation defects on the work function of graphene electrodes in thermionic energy converters (TECs), a research team found that the generation of defects in graphene through irradiation would increase the work function and reduce the electron emission capacity. This results in reduced power output and conversion efficiency of TECs.
Phys.org
Oldest army ant ever discovered reveals iconic predator once raided Europe
Their nomadic lifestyle and ravenous raiding have taken army ants (Dorylinae) to most continents on Earth, but a rare fossil discovery is now offering first evidence that the infamous predators once swarmed a land they are strikingly absent from today—Europe. In the journal Biology Letters, researchers at New Jersey...
