Researchers from Hanyang University have recently designed a three-dimensional (3D) microarray with dynamic chirality selection. Chirality is a non-superimposable property of structure; for example, the left hand looks like the right in a mirror, yet the left hand cannot be superimposed by the right. Chiral structures have been studied in the biochemical field as part of the search for drugs that bind with DNA proteins. Artificial fabrication of chiral structures has been attempted for functionality from chiral selectivity; however, it is difficult to dynamically switch the chirality.

1 DAY AGO