D9Sports.com
TURKEY AND FOOTBALL: Port Allegany Relishing the Chance to Practice on Thanksgiving in Preparation for State Playoff Game Friday vs. Reynolds
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Long before the turkey is golden brown, long before the gravy flows and the pumpkin pie is served, members of the Port Allegany football team will be practicing on their home field. That comes with a proud distinction. It means the Gators are still...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after a report of an altercation in the village of Silver Creek Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and arrested 41-year-old Michael Oatman after an investigation. Oatman is accused of physically striking another individual. He also allegedly restricted the person's air flow and blood circulation. Oatman has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and harassment in the 2nd degree. Deputies transported him to the Hanover Substation for processing and later to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Major lake effect storm brought more than two feet in some parts of Chautauqua County
While the Buffalo area had nearly 80 inches of snow in some locations, the storm did bring more than two feet of snow to portions of Chautauqua County. The National Weather Service reported on Monday that weather observers measured 27.0 inches near Fredonia, 24.6 inches near Dunkirk, and 21.8 inches near Gerry. Other totals included 21.5 inches near Dewittville, 19.1 inches near Mayville, 17.7 inches near Kennedy, and 14.0 inches near Falconer. In Cattaraugus County, the highest snowfall amount was 29.2 inches near Cattaraugus.
explore venango
Coroner Identifies Clarion Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
explore venango
Last-Minute Grant Could Save Polk Center Jobs
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Monday news release from the office of State Representative R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announcing a $2MM grant may be the harbinger of much-needed good economic news for the area. Verland Community Living Arrangements, a non-profit agency headquartered in Sewickley that cares for more...
yourdailylocal.com
Council Approves Additional Funds for Boat Launch Project
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council approved the allocation of $500,000 needed to lock in Warren’s riverfront development project during Monday’s meeting. Council approved a motion to approve city funding in the amount of $250,000 in general fund dollars, as well as another $250,000 from a loan taken out for parking garage repairs.
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of...
nyspnews.com
Olean woman arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Emily M. Putt, 26 of Olean, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 21, 2022, Troopers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle driven into a tree on Congress Rd in the Town of Hinsdale. During the course of investigation, Troopers observed Putt to possess signs of intoxication. Putt submitted to SFSTs on scene which she subsequently failed. Putt was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .08 % was recorded.
Firefighters respond to East 25th Street house fire
Erie firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon ventilating an east Erie building after smoke filled the residence. Firefighters responded to 738 East 25th Street in Erie around 3 p.m. It is not clear how the fire was started, but reports said it was subdued quickly without a lot of fire damage. Crews had things under control […]
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Investigating Shooting
HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets
A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Cleanup continues following days of heavy lake effect snow
The cleanup continues Monday following days of heavy lake effect snow. From Wednesday to Sunday, Erie received around 30 inches of snow across the region. The mayor of Erie has a warning tonight for drivers about keeping the streets clear. It’s the day after snowstorm cleanup, and city crews say they kept up by having […]
Preliminary hearing set for Erie man involved with shot fired in Millcreek Mall
An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall. A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18. According to police, […]
