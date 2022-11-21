A Silver Creek man is facing charges after a report of an altercation in the village of Silver Creek Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and arrested 41-year-old Michael Oatman after an investigation. Oatman is accused of physically striking another individual. He also allegedly restricted the person's air flow and blood circulation. Oatman has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and harassment in the 2nd degree. Deputies transported him to the Hanover Substation for processing and later to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO